Android 12: Lawnchair 12 Alpha released with Material You theme and color support

Lawnchair is one of the most interesting free options on Google Play to customize your phone’s home screen and now it just got an update in version 12 Alpha which arrived with support for the recently released Android 12, which has several visual improvements. See now what changes in this new version.

The new version of Lawnchair arrives based on Launcher3 of the Android 12 AOSP. This way it manages to better integrate with the system and that means it has menus with rounded corners, animations similar to the system and even updated icons on both the home screen and in the application settings.

However, these are not the biggest changes, but the support for the “monet” theme engine that analyzes the colors present in the wallpaper to color applications and the system interface, creating a more homogeneous look. So now it’s much nicer to use Lawnchair on Android 12, as you can see in the images above.