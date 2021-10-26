Andrs Sanchez talks about strengthening his management at Corinthians and recalls athletes outside the field

The former president of Corinthians, Andrés Sanchez, has recounted details of the club during his terms of office. The first question raised was the biggest signing during this period as a representative and the athlete who most disappointed him.

“The biggest signing was Ronaldo Fenômeno and the worst disappointment I had with signing a player was Defederico. He was a kid who was starting in Argentina, that everyone said he was the new Messi, and when he arrived here it was the new hole,” said Andrés in an interview with Talking Parrot Podcast.

Soon after, the top hat who presided over Timão from 2007 to 2011, and after 2018 to January 2021, spoke about the passage of Ronaldo Fenômeno in the São Paulo team. The idol was announced in December 2008, and defended the alvinegra shirt until 2011, when he ended his career as a football player.

“He is a guy who helped Corinthians a lot, as Corinthians also helped him in Brazil. He’s one of the greatest professionals I’ve seen in my life. A millionaire guy, he had already achieved everything in his career, he arrived an hour and a half, two hours before training and left an hour and a half, two hours after training. He was the first to arrive and the last to leave,” said Sanchez about the former shirt 9.

Still on the backstage of the teams assembled during his first term, the former manager commented on the players’ extrafield. It is worth remembering that, recently, Andrés also addressed the controversies of his second term. On the occasion, explained the hiring of striker Jonathan Cafú.

“I’m not a player’s nanny. Player who earns R$300 (thousand), R$500 (thousand), R$1 million per month, am I going to see if the guy had a drink, if he’s at night? The guy has to arrive at training time, train, and play well. What he does outside the club is his business. They are all responsible and of legal age,” he said.

Finally, the ex-president of the Parque São Jorge club mentioned the players who caused the most “trouble” outside the four lines. The cast from 2009 to 2012, holding five titles, was used as an example of “terrible” players who were hard work.

“Jorge Henrique and André Santos were unbeatable. They were terrible. That team of 2009, 10, 11 and 12 was a joke. They smoked in the locker room, some players, drank all the time, every day it was barbecue and they won everything“, concluded Andrés.

