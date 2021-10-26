Angelina Jolie is asked about The Weeknd after rumors of romance; check out the actress’s reaction!

Romance or just business? That’s what fans of Angeline Jolie and The Weeknd have been wondering for months, ever since the two began to be seen together with considerable frequency. However, it seems that Angelina intends to leave everyone with this doubt… This Monday (25), in an interview with Daily Pop, from E! News, the actress MUCH dodged a question involving the singer’s name. Hmm!

Angie is doing a few rounds of interviews to promote her upcoming film “Eternos”, by Marvel, which opens in Brazil on November 5th. “I have to know why, Angelina, your children are at the age where they have opinions. So I have to know. Were they more excited about you being cast in ‘Eternals’, or about you being friends with The Weeknd?”asked presenter Justin Sylvester.

“They are very excited about this movie, if that’s what you’re asking. They are very excited about this movie.”she replied, totally ignoring the question about Abel Tesfaye—our boss The Weeknd’s real name. Very smart, right?! Is Abelina real? We continue with the question that does not want to be silenced…. Watch the moment:

Angelina Jolie answers to a question about The Weekndpic.twitter.com/xQa2CS2aj5 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 25, 2021

Rumors that the artists would be together have been circulating on the web for a long time… On September 26th, they were seen together at the Italian restaurant “Giorgio Baldi” in Los Angeles, California. Also in June, the two also had a meeting at the same location, causing a stir in the networks.

This time, the pair did not hide from photographers, unlike the previous act. According to the Daily Mail, the actress and singer arrived separately and remained in a reserved area of ​​the establishment for two and a half hours. The alleged couple left in the same car, which left for Abel’s mansion in Bel Air. Check out the photos and videos of the moment, clicking here.

Despite the encounters with Jolie, sources close to the musician denied that he is in a relationship with the performer of “Maléfilo”. Apparently, Abel would have sought out the actress for advice on possible investments in the film industry. “They’re not trying to hide [o jantar]. He’s definitely focused on getting into the movie world,” insiders told Page Six.

As far as anyone knows, Angelina Jolie is single. The actress officially separated from Brad Pitt in 2019 and, since then, both have been fighting a court battle for custody of their six children. Divorce was one of the most surprising – and troubled – of all time. In June, the muse was also seen leaving the apartment of her first husband, English actor Jonny Lee Miller. She would even have taken one of her children to meet Jonny. Abel, in turn, has dated stars like Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, but since 2019, when he broke up with the model, the singer has not publicly assumed any other relationship.