Angelina Jolie’s walk-through movie draws attention for being successful on Netflix

A Life in Seven Days is one of the worst films in Angelina Jolie’s career. Now, this title draws attention because it suddenly starts being watched on Netflix in the United States – the title is not in Brazil.

The film is really hidden in Angelina Jolie’s career. In addition to a 28% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film earned the actress a Worst Actress nomination at the 2002 Golden Raspberry.

In addition, Uma Vida em Site Dias raised a little over $16 million for a $40 million budget. Basically, it hurt the studio.

In the story, Angelina Jolie plays a reporter who leads a shallow life. She despairs when a homeless person tells her this and even predicts that she will die within a week.

Between the 22nd and 24th of October, this film gained 20 positions on US Netflix. As it was not a release, the reason for this success could be Marvel.

Angelina Jolie will arrive in theaters with Eternos, starting November 4th. Thus, one possibility is that the platform’s subscribers are already preparing for the feature by watching other titles of the actress, even productions that are criticized.

Angelina Jolie arrives in theaters with Eternals

After the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, an unexpected tragedy causes the Eternals to step out of the shadows and rally again against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviant.

The incredible cast includes Richard Madden as the mighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the lover of humanity, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the mighty cosmic being Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the clever inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young Spire, Don Lee as the mighty Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the distant Druig, Angelina Jolie as the brave warrior Thena, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman the Black Knight.

Eternos’ synopsis states that the film will take place after Avengers: Ultimatum, but everything indicates that we will also have glimpses of the MCU’s past.

The director is Chloé Zhao, who made history by winning the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland.

Eternos is scheduled to debut on November 5, 2021 in Brazilian cinemas.

