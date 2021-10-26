Anitta defends Jade Picon after Gui Araujo talks about betrayal – Entertainment

Anitta used her Twitter profile to comment on the controversy surrounding her ex-affair Gui Araujo, Jade Picon and João Guilherme. The funkeira began by describing the meaning of “mitomania”, a psychological disorder in which a person lies compulsively, and virtual lynching.

“I’ve seen some things happening on the Internet in Brazil… a few involving my name… but mostly involving women… and women I have friendship and affection. I’m always available to talk because I passed (and I keep passing ) life watching people judge me and comment on issues and situations in my life that, in fact, never happened. I know how it hurts,” he wrote.

Then she said that she no longer cares about the name-calling she receives from haters on the web. “Nowadays, to be honest, I’m not even out there anymore… whoever wants to believe what he wants and I, thank God, reached my spiritual elevation (contains irony) *** for any of these things, but unfortunately not everyone does ** For me to get to this point was soooo mental work… anyway… I wanted to tell the internet guys not to believe everything that is said out there. ..”

He added: “Don’t start a lynching and meme network with someone for anything. It could cost someone the life or mental health of someone who possibly didn’t even do anything.”

After the outburst, a follower of the singer questioned how much she was being paid to defend Jade Picon from the alleged betrayals she had committed with Gui Araujo while dating João Guilherme. And she replied:

“My payment was a delicious feeling of empathy and of doing for the other what I pray so much for me. Do you want me to speak more clearly? I can’t believe she betrayed the boy no matter how much you think you have proof…” , he wrote.

“There are people in life who lie so much that if you tell me the sky is blue I’ll start to have my doubts. And the day I sit and watch someone f*** unfairly when I have property to talk about their defense, you can send me to hospital because I’m out of your mind”, she added about Gui Araujo, participant of The Farm 13.