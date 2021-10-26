Annoyed, Bonner criticizes Bolsonaro’s “false and absurd” talk about vaccines – 10/25/2021

In a tone of irritation above normal, presenter William Bonner accused President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday of seeking to “discredit vaccines and discourage vaccination” in Brazil and classified the speech in which he associated vaccines against covid to AIDS as “false and absurd”. The comment was made in Jornal Nacional before the airing of a report about the live in which the president spoke about the subject.

In a text full of adjectives, much closer to a comment than to reading a news story, Bonner protested:

“Facebook took off the air last night the video in which the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, made a completely false and absurd relationship between the vaccine against covid and AIDS. And today, in the late afternoon, You Tube also decided to suspend for a week the president’s channel. Since it was published, this new initiative by Bolsonaro to discredit vaccines, to discourage vaccination, has left the medical and scientific communities in disbelief.

Over more than eight minutes, JN exposed the repercussions of the fact. He showed the numerous denials to Bolsonaro’s speech. In addition to doctors and specialists, the newscast gave enormous space to members of the CPI of Covid, who will include the case in the final report. Senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) considered that Bolsonaro had committed a crime of flagrant of false information. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede) spoke of asking for Bolsonaro’s banishment from the partner networks.

In Jornal da Record, the case did not deserve a news. It was only quoted, for 40 seconds, at the end of a story about Covid’s CPI. The TV news reported that “senators also decided to ask the STF minister Alexandre Moraes to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro in the fake news inquiry for the broadcast of a live last Thursday in which the president cited alleged studies in which fully vaccinated people would develop the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome much faster than expected”. And concluded: “The information has no scientific support”.