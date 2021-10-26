App takes the Material You look from Android 12 to more phones

This Sunday (24), the launcher Lawnchair 12 was made available in the first phase of alpha testing. According to the official announcement, the software brings the look and feel of the new operating system with the design language Material You, QuickSwitch support on Android 11 and 12, allowing access to recent apps in the app drawer, and more.

Currently, the initiative works on all OS versions starting with 8 and is available for download on the company’s Telegram channel. That is, the program will have to be installed outside the Google Play Store.

Among the highlights of the variant, the Launcher3-based app now offers an option similar to Material You’s dynamic themes, changing the color of buttons, menus and interface based on the device’s wallpaper — a feature offered for products with Android 8.1 or later .

Lawnchair 12 is here! ? Android 12 look and feel

? Material You

? QuickSwitch support (Android 11 & 12)

Also, folders, pop-ups and other elements will have the appearance of the new operating system. Furthermore, the user can select and hold app icons to change their names and hide them from the drawer, which can now be opened with the keyboard visible automatically. Finally, the customer is only able to hit “Enter” in a drawer search to open the latest software. More minor changes include a new editor for the splash screen grids and an experimental font setting.

It is noteworthy that the novelty is still under development. The second alpha was released yesterday (25), adding the hiding of the search bar in the app drawer and applying the color defined as the main equipment in widgets, as well as fixing some bugs.