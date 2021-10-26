Apple launches iOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey; know how to update

Apple released this Monday (25) a series of updates for its operating systems. iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1 and macOS Monterey are now available for download.

In iOS 15.1, the update brings some benefits to users of the new iPhone 13 line. Among the new features is ProRes, a camera mode that allows recording videos in high resolution. The update also features a new button to disable auto-switching to macro mode on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

With iOS 15.1, Apple also enables SharePlay, which expands FaceTime’s features. With it, you can share content with friends on a call, whether from native apps (FaceTime, Apple TV, Apple Music) or other compatible ones. The new feature also allows you to share your screen with the participants of a call.

Apple provides iOS 15.1 download for supported iPhones.

To update the iPhone or iPad, the user simply navigates to the “Settings” menu; in the “General” tab, just tap on “Software Update” and wait for the system to search for the update. On the Apple Watch, the user can initiate the update from the watch itself or from the Watch app on the iPhone.

iOS 15 is compatible with models starting with iPhone SE (1st generation) and also iPod touch (7th generation). Already the list of compatible tablets with iPadOS 15 starts with iPad Air (2nd generation). WatchOS 8, in turn, requires at least the Apple Watch Series 3 to be installed.

New MacOS Monterey

The update for Macs also brings new FaceTime features that are part of SharePlay. Just like on iPhone, you can share your screen, watch or listen to music with friends, and more. Apple has also implemented the use of Portrait Mode in video calls with the M1 chip.

The Safari browser has also undergone a major overhaul in macOS Monterey as well as iOS 15. In addition, Apple has also brought the Focus feature to computers. With it, the user can customize the notification settings for certain times of the day, such as in the middle of work or just to watch something without being interrupted.

The new macOS Monterey promises powerful productivity tools.

Another novelty that can make life easier for those who have multiple Apple products is the Universal Control. With it, the user can use the same keyboard and mouse, for example, on a Mac and iPad simultaneously. It’s also possible to copy and paste items between the two devices, and Apple says that you just need to place the devices side by side for the function to be enabled.

macOS Monterey is compatible with models starting with the Mac Pro (2013), Mac mini (2014), MacBook Pro, Air and iMac (2015), iMac Pro (2017) and with the MacBook (2016).