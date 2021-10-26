Apple: New MacBook Pro May Not Be So Good For Gaming

Apple has just released its new MacBooks with custom M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. While the company was impressed with the new product’s high-performance information, people are now wondering if that means the new MacBook Pros have suddenly become good gaming laptops.

The M1 Pro and M1 Ma x chips have 10-core CPUs, with the Pro featuring a 16-core GPU and the Max a 32-core GPU, integrated in the same SoC (system on a chip), enabling higher performance and better efficiency energy.

In addition to the increased core count, Apple’s current chips also have the advantage of being able to share up to 32GB on the Pro or 64GB on the M1 Max of unified memory between its CPU and GPU — something that allows for fast memory bandwidths of up to 200 GB / s (Pro) or 400 GB / s (max.).

And thanks to these architectural changes, Apple says that the performance of its MacBook Pros isn’t affected when it’s running on battery power, so you’ll get the same incredible performance no matter where you are.

This is great, especially compared to many Windows laptops that automatically drop to a more conservative performance profile when operating off the power source.

Compared to the latest 8-core laptop PC chip, Apple says the M1 Pro delivers 1.7 times the CPU performance at the same power level while using 70% less power and the M1 Pro GPU is up to 7 times more Faster than the same 8-core laptop PC integrated graphics, which delivers more performance using 70% less power compared to a discrete GPU for PC notebooks.

Now, all these performance statements sound impressive, but only until the user digs a little deeper into the fine print. The footnote at the bottom of Apple’s press release specifies that the claim of 1.7 times better CPU performance is measuring an M1 Pro over an MSI GP66 Leopard, which features a 10th generation Intel chip, but already With new releases planned, Intel introduces new chips for Alder Lake laptops later this year.

Apple’s “Powerful GPU for PC notebooks” list uses an Nvidia 3050 Ti from a Lenovo Legion 5 (82JW0012US) as a comparison model. Not wanting to throw shadows on the 3050 Ti, but that’s not exactly what comes to mind when thinking about powerful GPUs for discreet notebooks. If you like games, you usually opt for at least an RTX 3060 (or equivalent AMD GPU) or better.

But most importantly, the MacBook Pro that Apple is using as a benchmark system is a pre-production 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip with a 16-core GPU and 32GB of RAM, which costs a whopping $3,100 compared to just $1,050 for the Lenovo Legion 5 . So while these performance numbers are still impressive, we’re not exactly comparing apples to apples, so to speak.

There’s another problem, perhaps more significant: Today’s resource-intensive AAA games simply don’t work on Macs. Just take a look at new or upcoming PC games like Far Cry 6, Deathloop, New World and others — none of them are MacOS compatible.

So unless you want to play one of the few games that run on M1 Macs, like World of Warcraft, The new MacBooks aren’t for you.

Bootcamp doesn’t work on M1 Macs either, so it’s no use trying to install Windows on a new M1 MacBook Pro.

Several developers praised the performance of Apple’s new silicon and laptops. And to the company’s credit, some of the other benchmarks for comparison were done using a Razer Blade Advanced 15. However, once again, the graph showed Apple’s energy efficiency advantage (which is very important), with actual performance being pretty close.

The new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros are machines that might be great for building and developing games, but they might not be so good for playing them due to operating system limitations.

But for people who dream of playing AAA games on MacBooks, there’s still light at the end of the tunnel. W ith Apple’s new, more powerful silicon, developers may be more willing to create games designed for Macs and MacOS. Apple are a critical step in making MacBooks more competitive in gaming laptops.