Archaeologists find mass grave with remains of 150 Spanish war civilians | World

The remains of about 150 people murdered during the Spanish Civil War were found in a mass grave in the city of Belchite, according to a report published on Monday (25) by “El País”.

According to the newspaper, it is estimated that there are remains of about 200 others near this ditch.

Most skeletons have bullet holes in their skulls. One part has hands and feet tied behind their backs.

The murders of civilians took place on July 20, 1936 and are attributed to the Falange, a Spanish fascist-inspired group that would join the forces of General Francisco Franco.

In July 1936, there was an attempted military coup in Spain. However, the government managed to maintain control of part of the country. Then began the civil war that lasted until 1939.

Belchite, a small town near Zaragoza, was ruled by a socialist mayor in 1936. The mass killings of civilians took place shortly after the attempted coup d’état in July 1936.

Falange militias deposed the mayor, who died in prison, and then executed civilians en masse.

A year later, during the civil war, the republicans attacked the city that had been taken over by the Falangists. After 13 days of fighting, they managed to conquer Belchite.

After the war, dictator Franco decided that they were not going to reform the city, but rather build a new occupation on the side.