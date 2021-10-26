Arcrebiano has a suspense about nomination in the sixth field

Arcrebiano, the current farmer of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), was in suspense when asked by Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla about his nomination.

“Oh, it’s going to hurt me to vote tomorrow for the person, but I’m going to have to vote,” Solange began, commenting on her vote without naming names. “Follow your game. It gives no one morale,” Arcrebiano said, and Gugu’s ex-bathtub agreed.

“You already have your indication, right?” she asked the farmer. “Already,” he replied.

“Is it me? Look at his look,” asked the girl, laughing at the reaction of the ex-BBB, who put on dark glasses to hide his gaze from the confined. “We don’t know…” said Valentina, and the whole trio burst out laughing.

“Fear of this farmer,” Solange commented. “Out of nowhere, surprise,” he said.

“But you know I keep thinking like that, let’s suppose it’s Gui Araujo. And if he has immunity, do you have to change your vote?”, asked the ex-bathtub.

“There is, there has to be a plan A, plan B,” said Valentina. “I have to have practically three, four people up my sleeve. It’s just like the person who will vote there, there has to be three people, will the person you vote be in the stall?” commented Arcrebiano.

“And everything changes, remember last week? Everything changes, man. You have to have the options, there’s nothing to do,” recalled the stage assistant about the formation of the fifth farm. “Wow, it changed pretty fast,” agreed the farmer.

“Preferably take mine off the line,” Solange snapped. “It’s pretty crazy, right guys, playing with people is pretty crazy,” she continued.

The three then began to speculate on the possible powers of the flame — the audience has already chosen the power of the red flame, which will give Gui Araujo, the winner of the trial by fire, or the pawn he chooses, the right to trade the farmer banned from the farmer’s test by another farmer.

“I think this time it will be immunity,” Arcrebiano declared. “I think so too because it was money last week,” said Valentina. “It has to be immunity or money, if not what’s the advantage.

