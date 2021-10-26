Are the celebrations real and within the law?

“Casamento à Cegas Brasil”, by Netflix, has already shown couples from the first season who said the long-awaited “yes” at the altar. Some of them, however, have shown on social networks that they continue to live a bachelor routine, even after finding their “soul mate” on the reality show, with rumors that they would have even parted from. With that, a question arose and splash Were the program celebrations real?

According to Maurício Macri, celebrant responsible for the five weddings on the reality show, what the public saw was a “social celebration”, that is, it was not, in fact, the civil wedding we know.

Social celebrations are common, especially when the couple wishes to celebrate before the documentation approved at the registry, however, they still need the famous and traditional “past paper”.

Due to procedural deadlines, it was not possible for the couple to enter into a civil marriage at the notary’s office. It would require their participation, and they were confined. That’s why we said there: ‘Welcome to the social wedding celebration’. The celebrations that the public attended actually took place, in real time, we just didn’t have the civil wedding.

Carolina Novaes participated in “Casamento à Cegas Brasil” and said ‘yes’ at the altar Image: Playback/Netflix

Maurício emphasizes that this was not a “simulation” of marriage and that the production of the reality show followed nomenclatures that did not break the law:

Everything was done so as not to infringe any article of the marriage law. That’s why it’s important to make it clear that it was a social celebration. We continued, and in this I even suggested terms, so as not to breach the law. At that time the social celebration was held, but the couples had contractual commitments and must have signed the civil afterwards.

splash he found out from people connected to the program, who preferred not to be identified, and found that the civil marriage actually took place in the days following the recording of the final episodes of “Casamento à Cegas Brasil”. The entire documentation procedure was paid for by the production of the reality show. What Netflix and Endemol have not been willing to pay is the separation. This is up to each couple.

searched for splash to comment, Netflix, when asked if the weddings were real and within the law, responded: “All participants who said yes to each other signed a stable union agreement, with all legal effects, right after the ceremony and in the same location of the event.”