Are you going to celebrate if you score in the ex-club Wednesday? David Braz responds

In a good moment at Fluminense, David Braz will experience a different emotion on Wednesday. He will go to Vila Belmiro to face Santos, a club for which he had a long spell. And there is the question. Will you celebrate if you score against Peixe?

Defender who has many goals in his curriculum, but who has not yet scored with the tricolor shirt, the defender admits the huge identification with Santos, but promises, yes, to celebrate.

— Very important game. We know it’s always good to win and score points. We prefer the three points. Tough game, opponent in a delicate moment, but with a great team, quality players, good coach, a stadium with a great environment to play. I played four years straight there. Always good to play at Vila Belmiro, I played there many times. I think it’s the stadium where I scored the most. If I can act again and I can score a goal, which is my wish to score with Fluminense’s shirt. Wherever I went, I was happy to score my goals. Of course I will celebrate. I will not fail to celebrate. I have great respect for Santos, it was the team that I identified the most in my career. I have affection and friends, but today I defend the colors of Fluminense, where I feel happy. A wonderful group, great work environment, from players to staff. It’s for them I’m playing. If I happen to play and score a goal, I’ll celebrate with them and try to help win another victory – projects.