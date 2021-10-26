Assistant director of “Rust” was fired from another film after gun accident

The assistant director of the film “Rust”, who handed a backup weapon to Alec Baldwin before last week’s fatal shooting, was fired from a production after a gun incident injured a crew member, the film’s producer told CNN.

Dave Halls was acting as an assistant director on the film “The Freedom Trail” in 2019, when a gun “unexpectedly went off” on set, causing a member of the sound crew to dodge the explosion, disrupting production, producer Rocket said. Soul Studios this Monday (25).

The member of the sound team was evaluated by a physician on set and instructed to seek medical treatment. He returned to production a few days later, Rocket Soul claimed.

After the incident, Halls was removed from the set and fired from production, the company said.

“Halls was removed from the set immediately after the support cannon fired. Production did not resume until Dave was off-site. An incident report was collected and filed at that time,” he said.

“On closing production for the day, Dave Halls was officially dismissed and given the specific reasons for its termination,” continued the company. “Dave was very sorry for the events and understood the reasons for his termination. A new assistant director, as well as a new gunsmith, were hired to shoot the principal photography. Production of the film was successfully completed. ”

When contacted by CNN, the sound team member declined to comment. Halls could not be reached for comment.

(Text translated, read original in English here)