Assistant director of ‘Rust’ was fired from film in 2019 after crew member was wounded by gun, says TV | Movie theater

The assistant director of the feature film “Rust”, Dave Halls, was fired from the production of the movie “Freedom’s Path” in 2019 after a gun accident that left a staff member injured., Rocket Soul Studios told CNN TV network on Monday (25).

Dave Halls was identified by police as the man who handed over the gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins to Alec Baldwin on Thursday’s film “Rust” and yelled “cold gun.” This is the term used in the industry to indicate that the weapon was safe.

In 2019, Dave Halls was working as an assistant director for “Freedom’s Path” when a gun “unexpectedly went off” on set, and caused a member of the film’s sound crew “to flinch from the explosion”, disrupting production.

The sound professional was evaluated by a physician on set and referred for medical treatment. He returned to production a few days later. Dave Halls was taken off the set and fired from production.

“Halls was removed from the set immediately and the scenographic weapon was unloaded. Production did not return until Dave was off set. An incident report was made and recorded at the time,” the company said.

“At the end of production for the day, Dave Halls was officially fired and the reason for the firing was given to him. Dave was very sorry for the events, and understood the reason for being fired. A new assistant director as well as a new specialist in Guns was hired for the main period of filming. Production of the film ended successfully,” the company told CNN.

According to previous reports from colleagues on CNN, the assistant disrespected security protocols in relation to dangerous equipment used at scenes, blocking fire exits and when someone was injured. In addition, the testimonies allege that he had inappropriate sexual behavior with peers.

Maggie Goll, IATSE Local 44 propeller maker and licensed pyrotechnician, worked with Halls on the “Into the Dark” series in 2019 and reports that, at the time, the assistant neglected to hold security meetings and always failed to announce the presence of a firearm on set to the cast, as per the protocol.

She says that Halls only announced the presence of a weapon due to the demands of the assistant to the prop master – who is responsible for objects that come into contact with the actors -, who asked that the protocol take place every day, as well as being informed what material the weapon was made of and whether it was unloaded or not.

Maggie claims that Halls was repeatedly called to attention for allowing actors to disperse with this gear still in hand or for not making the necessary announcements.

On one occasion, a licensed pyrotechnician was involved in an accident while filming, and Halls asked for the recording to continue, says Maggie.

“I told him they were free to film whatever they wanted, but that there would be no fire or sparks, etc. until the doctor, fire safety officer and all my teammates were safely on set,” he told CNN.

Halls also reportedly complained about having a gun inspected by a licensed professional for a scene in which an actress would point the object at her own head and pull the trigger, said another former colleague of Halls who asked not to be identified.

The pyrotechnician Maggie claims that in 2019 she heard reports from several colleagues that the assistant would be performing “unwanted and unnecessary” touches on cast members of all genres and departments, making people uncomfortable.

She claims that she even called a production security line, complained personally to executive producers at Blumhouse Productions, and informed the Directors Guild of America (DGA) about people who felt insecure, but nothing was done about it.

Halls did not respond to CNN about the allegations.

On Thursday (21), director of photography Halyna Hutchins died while working on the film set for the movie “Rust” from a shot fired by actor Alec Baldwin while staging. In court documents on the case, Halls is identified as the person who handed the scenographic gun to Baldwin.

The investigation also pointed out that, when delivering the object, the assistant pointed out that it was a cold weapon.

Hours before the shot fired by Alec Baldwin, seven people resigned from the camera crew with complaints about working conditions and safety, Deadline said.

