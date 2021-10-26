Assistant to ‘Rust’ was fired from film in 2019 after gun accident – E-mails

Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a shot and killed a director on set. Photo: ANSA

The assistant director of the film Rust, Dave Halls, was fired from the production of the feature Freedom’s Path in 2019, after a gun accident that left a staff member slightly injured, the company said. Rocket Soul Studios to the network of CNN TV this Monday, 25.

Halls was identified by police as the man who handed over the gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins The Alec Baldwin in the recording of Rust last Thursday, 21. At the time, he would have shouted “cold weapon”, a term used in the industry to indicate that the weapon is safe.

According to CNN, Halls was working in 2019 as an assistant director for Freedom’s Path, when a gun “unexpectedly went off” on set. The accidental gunshot caused a member of the production’s sound crew “to flinch from the explosion”.

The professional was away for a few days to undergo medical treatment and returned later, while Hall was fired.

“Halls was removed from the set immediately and the scenographic weapon was unloaded. Production did not return until Dave was off set. An incident report was made and recorded at the time,” the company said.

According to the statement, “Dave Halls was officially fired and the reason for the resignation was given to him”, but he “was very sorry for the events, and understood the reason for being fired”.

“A new assistant director, as well as a new weapons specialist was hired for the main period of filming. The production of the film ended successfully”, concluded the text.

Recent reports by colleagues to CNN reveal that Halls did not respect safety protocols regarding the equipment used in the recordings.

Inquiry information about the accident in the recording of Rust released by the American press show that the assistant production had told Baldwin that the scenographic gun that killed the director of photography was safe.