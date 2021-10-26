Assistant who gave gun had already caused accidental shooting

Dave Halls, the assistant director who gave the gun to Alec Baldwin saying it was “cold” (out of ammo), has already been fired after a gun accident on another set.

According to CNN, the situation occurred in 2019, when Halls was assistant director of the movie “Freedom’s Path”. At the time, a gun allegedly went off “unexpectedly” on set, causing a crew member to recoil from the explosion. He was evaluated by a doctor on set and advised to seek treatment. The crew member returned to film production days later.

According to production company Rocket Soul Studios, Halls was fired after the incident.

“Halls was removed from the set immediately after the support cannon fired. Production did not resume until it was off site. An incident report was collected and filed at that time,” he said.

“By ending production for the day, Dave Halls was officially fired, given the specific reasons for its closure,” the company continued. “Dave was very sorry for the events and understood the reasons for his termination. A new assistant director as well as a new gunsmith were hired to direct principal photography. The production of the film ended successfully.”

When contacted by CNN, the sound crew member declined to comment. Halls could not be reached for comment.