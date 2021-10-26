Atacarejo that will be opened in place of the old Walmart opens 120 vacancies in ES

Espírito Santo will have another cash-and-carry option starting next year. The building where the former Walmart, in Vitória, used to be, will be occupied by the Maxxi Atacado brand, a company of the Big Group.

To go into operation, the company will need to fill 120 job openings. The group operated in the property located in Reta da Penha until the month of January with a Big brand hypermarket, which was closed to make way for cash and carry.