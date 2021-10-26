Atacarejo that will be opened in place of the old Walmart opens 120 vacancies in ES

Espírito Santo will have another cash-and-carry option starting next year. The building where the former Walmart, in Vitória, used to be, will be occupied by the Maxxi Atacado brand, a company of the Big Group.
To go into operation, the company will need to fill 120 job openings. The group operated in the property located in Reta da Penha until the month of January with a Big brand hypermarket, which was closed to make way for cash and carry.
Although the opening date of Maxxi has not been informed, the first opportunities to work in the cash-and-carry are already open and those interested can apply until the end of November on the company’s career website.
Vacancies are for positions such as inventory assistant, store replenisher, perishables manager, telesales manager, cashier and cashier.
The company informed that for all positions there are opportunities for people with disabilities.
Maxxi Atacado is a Grupo Big company and has 60 self-service wholesale stores throughout Brazil. The brand has units in 12 states, in addition to the Federal District, and serves from small and medium retailers to large consumers and liberal professionals.
CHECK OUT OPEN PLACES
- Card and service agent
- Deposit Assistant
- Stock helper
- Perishables helper
- telesales assistant
- Lecturer
- deposit officer
- FLV foreman
- Perishables in charge
- Prevention and loss officer
- human resources officer
- telesales foreman
- cash inspector
- Prevention and loss tax
- cashier
- store replenisher
- Specialized replenisher
- Card and Services Supervisor
