Atlético-GO wins with shouts of “olé” and increases Grêmio’s drama

Atlético-GO beat Grêmio, today (25), by the score of 2-0 and entitled to provocation from the stands. The home fans chanted “Olé” and “Arerê! Grêmio will play Serie B” throughout the match valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. The worst for the team from Rio Grande do Sul, however, happened on the field. After a good first half, the defense failed and generated a trigger for the performance to fall apart. In the final stage, Paulo Miranda was sent off and the home team even had chances to expand the score.

Igor Cariús and Marlon Freitas scored the goals of the game. One ball in the net each time.

With the result, Atlético-GO reaches 37 points and follows in ninth place. Grêmio continues with 26th and 19th in the classification. With one round less to get out of the Z4.

Grêmio’s journey began with good signs. Domain, volume, created chances. But even in the first half, one mistake was enough to reverse everything. The round, until today (25), was good for the Grêmio fans. A simple victory would make the team leave the relegation zone for the first time.

Who did well: Igor Cariús

Left back was opportunistic and believed in the play until the end. As a reward, he saw Vanderson and Brenno fall out and the ball went free for completion near the goal.

Who was wrong: Paulo Miranda

Defender failed in marking throughout the game and in the second half, committed a clear penalty. The expulsion, however, only happened with the help of the VAR. Vagner Mancini’s big bet, Paulo Miranda committed in a game where the defense was exposed.

In the next round, Atlético-GO visits Sport and Grêmio receives Palmeiras. The two games take place on Sunday (31), but the ball rolls before in Porto Alegre. The confrontation at Arena do Grêmio starts at 4:00 pm (Brasilia time) and the duel in Recife at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).

game timeline

Igor Cariús opened the scoring in the 43rd minute of the first half. Paulo Miranda commits a penalty 22 minutes into the final stage. Arbitragem goes to VAR at 24 and expels Grêmio defender for the move. Marlon Freitas, 26 minutes into the second half.

Grêmio presses and throws everything on the attack

Grêmio’s strategy was so clear that you could see it right away. With almost every team ahead, Vagner Mancini pushed the pressure to the maximum against Atlético-GO. Thus, managed to have more ownership and volume. Rounded the opposing area, had several players approaching to try to finish. The bet was total on the attack. In playing inside the home team’s field and finding a loophole to complete.

Atlético-GO mounts counterattack and scares

Atlético-GO did the opposite, from the beginning. He left the ball with Grêmio and bet on a long ball, speed. The always-armed counterattack started to work halfway through the first half. The defensive spaces were being filled and the home team managed to evolve within the game.

Grêmio’s defense is hanging in five minutes

With the entire team in attack, the defense was exposed. First, it was Kannemann. The Argentine pulled André Luis into the center circle and ended up with a counter-attack that would be fulminating. Less than five minutes later, it was Paulo Miranda’s turn to foul the opposing team. And before the break, another part of the defense was warned: Thiago Santos.

Three submissions against 10: 1 to 0

The first half ended anyway. With only three finishes from Atlético-GO and 10 finishes from Grêmio. The scenario is explained by Grêmio anxiety, which wasted at least three great chances next to Fernando Miguel. On the other hand, the Dragon’s effectiveness was enormous. Cariús was opportunistic in following the play and taking advantage of Vanderson’s failure to score 1-0.

“We suffered a lot, they had more ball and more chances, but we were effective”, summarized Atlético-GO’s left-back and author of the first goal of the match in an interview with Premiere.

Mancini dares at 12 of the second half

Grêmio didn’t come back well from the break. With signs of nervousness, the team stopped creating. And Vagner Mancini saw it. He thought and dared. The coach drew Douglas Costa for Ferreira’s entry and put Miguel Borja in Jean Pyerre’s place. Two center forwards from an early age.

Atlético-GO makes one more and still loses others

The advantage on the scoreboard added even more tranquility to Atlético-GO’s game, which piled up counterattacks in speed and against Grêmio’s exposed defense. On minute 24, Dragão’s attack exchanged passes inside the area and Paulo Miranda made a penalty. Two minutes later, the score was doubled and the chances were increased by the numerical superiority on the field.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-GO 2 X 0 GRÉMIO

Date and time: 10/25/2021 (Monday), at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: André Luis, William Maranhão (AGO); Kannemann, Paulo Miranda, Thiago Santos, Ferreira, Rafinha, Luiz Fernando, Borja (GRE)

Goals: Igor Cariús, 44 minutes into the first half (AGO); Marlon Freitas, at 26 minutes of the second half (AGO)

ATHLETIC-GO: Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo (Oliveira), Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas, Janderson (Baralhas), André Luis (Montenegro) and Ronald (Toró); Ze Roberto (João Paulo)

Technician: Eduardo Souza

BOARD: Brenno; Vanderson, Paulo Miranda, Kannemann and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti (Luiz Fernando), Jean Pyerre (Borja), Douglas Costa (Ferreira), Alisson and Diego Souza (Ruan)

Technician: Vagner Mancini