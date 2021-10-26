Atlético-MG requests tickets for match against Flamengo at Maracanã

Atlético-MG sent a letter to Flamengo requesting 10% of the tickets available for the game against the Rio de Janeiro club on Saturday (30). In an official statement, the team from Minas emphasized that it wants to count on the strength of its fans at Maracanã, in the match valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão.

According to the note, the request was sent last Thursday (21st), three days after the update of the CBF’s Protocol of Recommendations for Return of the Public to Stadiums. In this new version, the presence of visiting fans at stadiums that already receive audiences was released.

Finally, Galo stated that Flamengo did not give any feedback on the order or regarding the values ​​that tickets will be made available to fans.

Current leader of Brasileirão, Atlético-MG has 59 points, 13 more than Flamengo. It is noteworthy that the red-black team still has two games in hand. Therefore, the 29th round match can be considered a direct confrontation between the mineiros and the cariocas.

See the note in full:

Atlético wants to count on the strength of its fans at Maracanã, in the match next Saturday, the 30th, against Flamengo, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. Last Thursday, the 21st, Galo sent an official letter to the Rio de Janeiro club requesting the charge of up to 10% of the tickets available for next weekend’s game.

On October 18, the CBF published an update on the Recommendation Protocol for Public Return to Stadiums in its competitions and the main change from the original document, published on August 12, was the release of the presence of visiting fans to stadiums who already receive public.

So far, Atlético have not received a return from Flamengo, nor has any information on the prices that will be charged.