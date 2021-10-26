Atltico-GO X Grmio – Supersports

20

2 time Alisson takes a corner from the right and Wanderson climbs to the third floor to move away.

19

2 time UUUHHH!!! Joo Paulo opens for Arnaldo who crosses, Ronald appears free on the second stick, but doesn’t reach.

18

2 time Change in the Atlantic. Joo Paulo enters and Z Roberto leaves.

17

2 time Winged ball in the area in Drago’s area and after the bounce, Wanderson kicks back. Corner kick.

16

2 time Alisson has freedom to enter the area and isolates!

15

2 time With the partial result, Grmio gets another round buried in the Z-4.

14

2 time … and Borja takes the place of Jean Pyerre.

13

2 time Mancini changes twice. Douglas Costa gives way to Ferreira…

12

2 time QUASEEE!!! Grmio exchanges passes on the edge of the area, Villasanti receives it from Jean Pyerre and shoots very close to the left post.

11

2 time Douglas Costa makes a horrible game changer for Jean Pyerre, who doesn’t catch up. side.

10

2 time UUUHHH Atltico runs the game, Arnaldo receives in the corner of the area and kicks crossed out!

9

2 time Grmio continues in the attack, exchanging passes, but he can’t finish in the second half.

8

2 time Andre Luis falls after Kannemann arrives and the referee orders the game to continue.

7

2 time Atltico relinquishes attacking the ball to Grmio.

6

2 time Jean Pyerre serves Rafinha on the bottom line and he crosses, on the second stick, Igor Carius moves away.

5

2 time Grmio continues to attack and Drago closes.

4

2 time Douglas Costa crosses very hard into the area and she goes straight to the bottom line.

3

2 time Janderson counterattacks down the middle and kicks low to Brenno’s defense.

two

2 time Douglas Costa takes a corner kick on the right and Villasanti shoots out crookedly.

1

2 time The teams return to the second half as they finished the first. No changes.

0

2 time The ball rolls back in Goinia!

49

1 time Finish the first step!

48

1 time Igor Carius and Villasanti collide on the lawn and receive medical care.

47

1 time Janderson receives Z Roberto on the left wing, risks from the back line and Brenno stretches his arm to make the save. Corner kick.

46

1 time The fans from Goiás have a party at Antnio Accioly!

45

1 time We will have four minutes of additions.

44

1 time This is the first goal from the left side with Drago’s shirt.

43

1 time ATLTICO GOOOLLL!!! IGOR CARIUS!!! der sends great ball to the area, the full-back passes through Vanderson and touches under Brenno’s legs to open the score!!!

42

1 time Andr Luis crosses from the right wing and Thiago Santos rebounds to the side.

41

1 time Janderson tries to invade the Grmio area and Kannemann cuts him off.

40

1 time Thiago Santos is fouled hard by Z Roberto and receives the yellow card.

39

1 time Villasanti opens the toolbox and squeegees on Janderson.

38

1 time Alisson gets in the middle and kicks in the stands!

37

1 time Grmio exchanges passes in attack and Atltico closes.

36

1 time Igor Carius gives a beautiful sheet to Villasanti, comes out playing and the Atltico fans like it.

35

1 time Villasanti fouls Ronald and the striker feels a lot of pain in his left leg.

34

1 time Arnaldo receives the ball stretched out in front, Kannemann takes the stride and lets the ball out. Metering shot.

33

1 time Ronald hooks up to Vanderson and is disarmed by the full-back on the end line.

32

1 time Eduardo Souza takes advantage of the stoppage and calls his players to give instructions.

31

1 time Fernando Miguel feels pain in his thigh and asks for medical assistance.

30

1 time FERNANDO MIGUEL!!! On the counterattack, Jean Pyerre touches Villasanti facing the goal, the Chilean dominates and kicks, Fernando Miguel comes out choking and makes a great save!

29

1 time Paulo Miranda goes one-on-one with Andr Luis, fouls and receives the yellow card.

28

1 time Jean Pyerre wins the ball from Janderson on the edge of the area and kicks weakly into the hands of Fernando Miguel.

27

1 time Grmio has more possession and, even playing at home, Atltico bets on counterattacks.

26

1 time Again, Douglas Costa shoots from the right and Fernando Miguel fits.

25

1 time Kannemann pulls Andr Luis and receives the first yellow card of the match.

24

1 time Grmio’s pressure inside the athletic’s area And Jean Pyerre kicks on top of the defense.

23

1 time Villasanti touches Douglas Costa on the edge of the area and the forward kicks hard to the left of Fernando Miguel’s goal.

22

1 time Villasanti goes down the right, crosses low and Willian Maranho hits forward.

21

1 time Ronald calls Vanderson to dance and is fouled by the full-back.

20

1 time The ball was crossed in the Grmio area and the entire stadium asked to touch the Grêmio defender’s hand.

19

1 time Alisson starts on the counterattack, now for Grmio. Drago’s defense plays well and, alone, the attacker can’t finish in a goal.

18

1 time On the counterattack, Marlon Freitas tries to pass Andr Luis inside the area and Kannemann cuts him off.

17

1 time Diego Souza crosses from the right over Eder and the ball goes out. Corner kick.

16

1 time Rafinha runs over Janderson, who falls three meters ahead.

15

1 time Villasanti touches Vanderson on the goal line, Carius takes the lead, lets her pass and wins the goal kick.

14

1 time Rafinha reverses very badly for Vanderson on the right wing and the wing breaks out to keep her from leaving.

13

1 time It takes a long time to restart the game.

12

1 time Thiago Santos collapses in the area, the play continues and then the referee for the game.

11

1 time Antnio Accioly welcomes a great audience for today’s game.

10

1 time OUT!!! Douglas Costa crosses from the right and Thiago Santos heads very close to Fernando Miguel’s right post.

9

1 time Marlon Freitas misses Jean Pyerre and complains to the referee.

8

1 time Ronald stretches the ball too far for Andr Luis up front and it gets clean with Brenno.

7

1 time Z Roberto receives it with his back to the goal, tries to turn over Paulo Miranda and receives a foul.

6

1 time At the entrance to the area, Alisson kicks low, Wanderson throws himself into it and makes the cut.

5

1 time Andr Luis collapses on the lawn with pain in his ankle and receives medical attention.

4

1 time Diego Souza is fouled, feels pain in his ankle and complains to the referee.

3

1 time Z Roberto is thrown at the entrance to the area and Kannemann climbs high to cut headfirst.

two

1 time Thiago Santos commits a foul on Andr Luis in midfield.

1

1 time Atltico exchanges passes in defense.

0

1 time Rolling ball!!!

0

1 time Atltico comes to the field all in black. Grmio wears striped shirts in blue and black, white shorts and socks.

0

1 time The two teams enter the pitch being pulled by the referee team.

0

1 time In a desperate situation, Grmio needs to win to finally leave the Z-4 ​​and pass Juventude, now 16.

0

1 time If Atltico wins today, they’ll jump to ninth on the table and be just four points behind the G-6!

0

1 time In the 1st round, the two teams faced each other at Arena do Grmio and Drago got the better of it. 1-0, goal by Luco, who is on the bench and reserves today.

0

1 time In penultimately, Grmio had only 26 points so far. In the last round, the team received Juventude and won 3-2.

0

1 time Atltico is the 12th in the standings and so far has totaled 34 points. In the last round, the team received the leader Atltico-MG and won 2-1, ending the Minas Gerais team’s long unbeaten record.