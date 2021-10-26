Atltico-GO X Grmio – Supersports

  • 20
    2 time

    Alisson takes a corner from the right and Wanderson climbs to the third floor to move away.

  • 19
    2 time

    UUUHHH!!! Joo Paulo opens for Arnaldo who crosses, Ronald appears free on the second stick, but doesn’t reach.

  • 18
    2 time

    Change in the Atlantic. Joo Paulo enters and Z Roberto leaves.

  • 17
    2 time

    Winged ball in the area in Drago’s area and after the bounce, Wanderson kicks back. Corner kick.

  • 16
    2 time

    Alisson has freedom to enter the area and isolates!

  • 15
    2 time

    With the partial result, Grmio gets another round buried in the Z-4.

  • 14
    2 time

    … and Borja takes the place of Jean Pyerre.

  • 13
    2 time

    Mancini changes twice. Douglas Costa gives way to Ferreira…

  • 12
    2 time

    QUASEEE!!! Grmio exchanges passes on the edge of the area, Villasanti receives it from Jean Pyerre and shoots very close to the left post.

  • 11
    2 time

    Douglas Costa makes a horrible game changer for Jean Pyerre, who doesn’t catch up. side.

  • 10
    2 time

    UUUHHH Atltico runs the game, Arnaldo receives in the corner of the area and kicks crossed out!

  • 9
    2 time

    Grmio continues in the attack, exchanging passes, but he can’t finish in the second half.

  • 8
    2 time

    Andre Luis falls after Kannemann arrives and the referee orders the game to continue.

  • 7
    2 time

    Atltico relinquishes attacking the ball to Grmio.

  • 6
    2 time

    Jean Pyerre serves Rafinha on the bottom line and he crosses, on the second stick, Igor Carius moves away.

  • 5
    2 time

    Grmio continues to attack and Drago closes.

  • 4
    2 time

    Douglas Costa crosses very hard into the area and she goes straight to the bottom line.

  • 3
    2 time

    Janderson counterattacks down the middle and kicks low to Brenno’s defense.

  • two
    2 time

    Douglas Costa takes a corner kick on the right and Villasanti shoots out crookedly.

  • 1
    2 time

    The teams return to the second half as they finished the first. No changes.

  • 0
    2 time

    The ball rolls back in Goinia!

  • 49
    1 time

    Finish the first step!

  • 48
    1 time

    Igor Carius and Villasanti collide on the lawn and receive medical care.

  • 47
    1 time

    Janderson receives Z Roberto on the left wing, risks from the back line and Brenno stretches his arm to make the save. Corner kick.

  • 46
    1 time

    The fans from Goiás have a party at Antnio Accioly!

  • 45
    1 time

    We will have four minutes of additions.

  • 44
    1 time

    This is the first goal from the left side with Drago’s shirt.

  • 43
    1 time

    ATLTICO GOOOLLL!!! IGOR CARIUS!!! der sends great ball to the area, the full-back passes through Vanderson and touches under Brenno’s legs to open the score!!!

  • 42
    1 time

    Andr Luis crosses from the right wing and Thiago Santos rebounds to the side.

  • 41
    1 time

    Janderson tries to invade the Grmio area and Kannemann cuts him off.

  • 40
    1 time

    Thiago Santos is fouled hard by Z Roberto and receives the yellow card.

  • 39
    1 time

    Villasanti opens the toolbox and squeegees on Janderson.

  • 38
    1 time

    Alisson gets in the middle and kicks in the stands!

  • 37
    1 time

    Grmio exchanges passes in attack and Atltico closes.

  • 36
    1 time

    Igor Carius gives a beautiful sheet to Villasanti, comes out playing and the Atltico fans like it.

  • 35
    1 time

    Villasanti fouls Ronald and the striker feels a lot of pain in his left leg.

  • 34
    1 time

    Arnaldo receives the ball stretched out in front, Kannemann takes the stride and lets the ball out. Metering shot.

  • 33
    1 time

    Ronald hooks up to Vanderson and is disarmed by the full-back on the end line.

  • 32
    1 time

    Eduardo Souza takes advantage of the stoppage and calls his players to give instructions.

  • 31
    1 time

    Fernando Miguel feels pain in his thigh and asks for medical assistance.

  • 30
    1 time

    FERNANDO MIGUEL!!! On the counterattack, Jean Pyerre touches Villasanti facing the goal, the Chilean dominates and kicks, Fernando Miguel comes out choking and makes a great save!

  • 29
    1 time

    Paulo Miranda goes one-on-one with Andr Luis, fouls and receives the yellow card.

  • 28
    1 time

    Jean Pyerre wins the ball from Janderson on the edge of the area and kicks weakly into the hands of Fernando Miguel.

  • 27
    1 time

    Grmio has more possession and, even playing at home, Atltico bets on counterattacks.

  • 26
    1 time

    Again, Douglas Costa shoots from the right and Fernando Miguel fits.

  • 25
    1 time

    Kannemann pulls Andr Luis and receives the first yellow card of the match.

  • 24
    1 time

    Grmio’s pressure inside the athletic’s area And Jean Pyerre kicks on top of the defense.

  • 23
    1 time

    Villasanti touches Douglas Costa on the edge of the area and the forward kicks hard to the left of Fernando Miguel’s goal.

  • 22
    1 time

    Villasanti goes down the right, crosses low and Willian Maranho hits forward.

  • 21
    1 time

    Ronald calls Vanderson to dance and is fouled by the full-back.

  • 20
    1 time

    The ball was crossed in the Grmio area and the entire stadium asked to touch the Grêmio defender’s hand.

  • 19
    1 time

    Alisson starts on the counterattack, now for Grmio. Drago’s defense plays well and, alone, the attacker can’t finish in a goal.

  • 18
    1 time

    On the counterattack, Marlon Freitas tries to pass Andr Luis inside the area and Kannemann cuts him off.

  • 17
    1 time

    Diego Souza crosses from the right over Eder and the ball goes out. Corner kick.

  • 16
    1 time

    Rafinha runs over Janderson, who falls three meters ahead.

  • 15
    1 time

    Villasanti touches Vanderson on the goal line, Carius takes the lead, lets her pass and wins the goal kick.

  • 14
    1 time

    Rafinha reverses very badly for Vanderson on the right wing and the wing breaks out to keep her from leaving.

  • 13
    1 time

    It takes a long time to restart the game.

  • 12
    1 time

    Thiago Santos collapses in the area, the play continues and then the referee for the game.

  • 11
    1 time

    Antnio Accioly welcomes a great audience for today’s game.

  • 10
    1 time

    OUT!!! Douglas Costa crosses from the right and Thiago Santos heads very close to Fernando Miguel’s right post.

  • 9
    1 time

    Marlon Freitas misses Jean Pyerre and complains to the referee.

  • 8
    1 time

    Ronald stretches the ball too far for Andr Luis up front and it gets clean with Brenno.

  • 7
    1 time

    Z Roberto receives it with his back to the goal, tries to turn over Paulo Miranda and receives a foul.

  • 6
    1 time

    At the entrance to the area, Alisson kicks low, Wanderson throws himself into it and makes the cut.

  • 5
    1 time

    Andr Luis collapses on the lawn with pain in his ankle and receives medical attention.

  • 4
    1 time

    Diego Souza is fouled, feels pain in his ankle and complains to the referee.

  • 3
    1 time

    Z Roberto is thrown at the entrance to the area and Kannemann climbs high to cut headfirst.

  • two
    1 time

    Thiago Santos commits a foul on Andr Luis in midfield.

  • 1
    1 time

    Atltico exchanges passes in defense.

  • 0
    1 time

    Rolling ball!!!

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico comes to the field all in black. Grmio wears striped shirts in blue and black, white shorts and socks.

  • 0
    1 time

    The two teams enter the pitch being pulled by the referee team.

  • 0
    1 time

    In a desperate situation, Grmio needs to win to finally leave the Z-4 ​​and pass Juventude, now 16.

  • 0
    1 time

    If Atltico wins today, they’ll jump to ninth on the table and be just four points behind the G-6!

  • 0
    1 time

    In the 1st round, the two teams faced each other at Arena do Grmio and Drago got the better of it. 1-0, goal by Luco, who is on the bench and reserves today.

  • 0
    1 time

    In penultimately, Grmio had only 26 points so far. In the last round, the team received Juventude and won 3-2.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico is the 12th in the standings and so far has totaled 34 points. In the last round, the team received the leader Atltico-MG and won 2-1, ending the Minas Gerais team’s long unbeaten record.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fan! In a few minutes the ball will roll in the 28th round of the Brazilian Nationals. In Goinia the Atltico receives the Grmio!