Atltico-GO X Grmio – Supersports

20
2 time
Alisson takes a corner from the right and Wanderson climbs to the third floor to move away.
19
2 time
UUUHHH!!! Joo Paulo opens for Arnaldo who crosses, Ronald appears free on the second stick, but doesn’t reach.
18
2 time
Change in the Atlantic. Joo Paulo enters and Z Roberto leaves.
17
2 time
Winged ball in the area in Drago’s area and after the bounce, Wanderson kicks back. Corner kick.
16
2 time
Alisson has freedom to enter the area and isolates!
15
2 time
With the partial result, Grmio gets another round buried in the Z-4.
14
2 time
… and Borja takes the place of Jean Pyerre.
13
2 time
Mancini changes twice. Douglas Costa gives way to Ferreira…
12
2 time
QUASEEE!!! Grmio exchanges passes on the edge of the area, Villasanti receives it from Jean Pyerre and shoots very close to the left post.
11
2 time
Douglas Costa makes a horrible game changer for Jean Pyerre, who doesn’t catch up. side.
10
2 time
UUUHHH Atltico runs the game, Arnaldo receives in the corner of the area and kicks crossed out!
9
2 time
Grmio continues in the attack, exchanging passes, but he can’t finish in the second half.
8
2 time
Andre Luis falls after Kannemann arrives and the referee orders the game to continue.
7
2 time
Atltico relinquishes attacking the ball to Grmio.
6
2 time
Jean Pyerre serves Rafinha on the bottom line and he crosses, on the second stick, Igor Carius moves away.
5
2 time
Grmio continues to attack and Drago closes.
4
2 time
Douglas Costa crosses very hard into the area and she goes straight to the bottom line.
3
2 time
Janderson counterattacks down the middle and kicks low to Brenno’s defense.
two
2 time
Douglas Costa takes a corner kick on the right and Villasanti shoots out crookedly.
1
2 time
The teams return to the second half as they finished the first. No changes.
0
2 time
The ball rolls back in Goinia!
49
1 time
Finish the first step!
48
1 time
Igor Carius and Villasanti collide on the lawn and receive medical care.
47
1 time
Janderson receives Z Roberto on the left wing, risks from the back line and Brenno stretches his arm to make the save. Corner kick.
46
1 time
The fans from Goiás have a party at Antnio Accioly!
45
1 time
We will have four minutes of additions.
44
1 time
This is the first goal from the left side with Drago’s shirt.
43
1 time
ATLTICO GOOOLLL!!! IGOR CARIUS!!! der sends great ball to the area, the full-back passes through Vanderson and touches under Brenno’s legs to open the score!!!
42
1 time
Andr Luis crosses from the right wing and Thiago Santos rebounds to the side.
41
1 time
Janderson tries to invade the Grmio area and Kannemann cuts him off.
40
1 time
Thiago Santos is fouled hard by Z Roberto and receives the yellow card.
39
1 time
Villasanti opens the toolbox and squeegees on Janderson.
38
1 time
Alisson gets in the middle and kicks in the stands!
37
1 time
Grmio exchanges passes in attack and Atltico closes.
36
1 time
Igor Carius gives a beautiful sheet to Villasanti, comes out playing and the Atltico fans like it.
35
1 time
Villasanti fouls Ronald and the striker feels a lot of pain in his left leg.
34
1 time
Arnaldo receives the ball stretched out in front, Kannemann takes the stride and lets the ball out. Metering shot.
33
1 time
Ronald hooks up to Vanderson and is disarmed by the full-back on the end line.
32
1 time
Eduardo Souza takes advantage of the stoppage and calls his players to give instructions.
31
1 time
Fernando Miguel feels pain in his thigh and asks for medical assistance.
30
1 time
FERNANDO MIGUEL!!! On the counterattack, Jean Pyerre touches Villasanti facing the goal, the Chilean dominates and kicks, Fernando Miguel comes out choking and makes a great save!
29
1 time
Paulo Miranda goes one-on-one with Andr Luis, fouls and receives the yellow card.
28
1 time
Jean Pyerre wins the ball from Janderson on the edge of the area and kicks weakly into the hands of Fernando Miguel.
27
1 time
Grmio has more possession and, even playing at home, Atltico bets on counterattacks.
26
1 time
Again, Douglas Costa shoots from the right and Fernando Miguel fits.
25
1 time
Kannemann pulls Andr Luis and receives the first yellow card of the match.
24
1 time
Grmio’s pressure inside the athletic’s area And Jean Pyerre kicks on top of the defense.
23
1 time
Villasanti touches Douglas Costa on the edge of the area and the forward kicks hard to the left of Fernando Miguel’s goal.
22
1 time
Villasanti goes down the right, crosses low and Willian Maranho hits forward.
21
1 time
Ronald calls Vanderson to dance and is fouled by the full-back.
20
1 time
The ball was crossed in the Grmio area and the entire stadium asked to touch the Grêmio defender’s hand.
19
1 time
Alisson starts on the counterattack, now for Grmio. Drago’s defense plays well and, alone, the attacker can’t finish in a goal.
18
1 time
On the counterattack, Marlon Freitas tries to pass Andr Luis inside the area and Kannemann cuts him off.
17
1 time
Diego Souza crosses from the right over Eder and the ball goes out. Corner kick.
16
1 time
Rafinha runs over Janderson, who falls three meters ahead.
15
1 time
Villasanti touches Vanderson on the goal line, Carius takes the lead, lets her pass and wins the goal kick.
14
1 time
Rafinha reverses very badly for Vanderson on the right wing and the wing breaks out to keep her from leaving.
13
1 time
It takes a long time to restart the game.
12
1 time
Thiago Santos collapses in the area, the play continues and then the referee for the game.
11
1 time
Antnio Accioly welcomes a great audience for today’s game.
10
1 time
OUT!!! Douglas Costa crosses from the right and Thiago Santos heads very close to Fernando Miguel’s right post.
9
1 time
Marlon Freitas misses Jean Pyerre and complains to the referee.
8
1 time
Ronald stretches the ball too far for Andr Luis up front and it gets clean with Brenno.
7
1 time
Z Roberto receives it with his back to the goal, tries to turn over Paulo Miranda and receives a foul.
6
1 time
At the entrance to the area, Alisson kicks low, Wanderson throws himself into it and makes the cut.
5
1 time
Andr Luis collapses on the lawn with pain in his ankle and receives medical attention.
4
1 time
Diego Souza is fouled, feels pain in his ankle and complains to the referee.
3
1 time
Z Roberto is thrown at the entrance to the area and Kannemann climbs high to cut headfirst.
two
1 time
Thiago Santos commits a foul on Andr Luis in midfield.
1
1 time
Atltico exchanges passes in defense.
0
1 time
Rolling ball!!!
0
1 time
Atltico comes to the field all in black. Grmio wears striped shirts in blue and black, white shorts and socks.
0
1 time
The two teams enter the pitch being pulled by the referee team.
0
1 time
In a desperate situation, Grmio needs to win to finally leave the Z-4 and pass Juventude, now 16.
0
1 time
If Atltico wins today, they’ll jump to ninth on the table and be just four points behind the G-6!
0
1 time
In the 1st round, the two teams faced each other at Arena do Grmio and Drago got the better of it. 1-0, goal by Luco, who is on the bench and reserves today.
0
1 time
In penultimately, Grmio had only 26 points so far. In the last round, the team received Juventude and won 3-2.
0
1 time
Atltico is the 12th in the standings and so far has totaled 34 points. In the last round, the team received the leader Atltico-MG and won 2-1, ending the Minas Gerais team’s long unbeaten record.
0
1 time
Good night, fan! In a few minutes the ball will roll in the 28th round of the Brazilian Nationals. In Goinia the Atltico receives the Grmio!