Auxílio Brasil will require registration in the CadÚnico; know how to do

Photo: Disclosure

Registration in the Single Registry must be made in person at the CRAS of the municipalities

With the end of emergency aid, the federal government is rushing to make it possible to start paying Auxílio Brasil, a new income distribution program that will replace Bolsa Família. With the new social program, monthly transfers of R$400 will be made available starting in November.

The Ministry of Citizenship hopes to increase the number of families benefited from 14 million to 17 million. The Bolsa Família database will be used. Families that are already enrolled must be automatically migrated to the new program. Families who do not yet have this right must register through the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) or keep this register up to date.

Being in the Cadastro Único does not guarantee automatic entry into this program, but it is a prerequisite for the application to be evaluated.

Who can subscribe to CadÚnico?

There are prerequisites for registering on the system. Families must have a monthly income of up to half the minimum wage per person (R$550) or a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$3,300).

Those with higher incomes, but linked to a social program, whether federal, state or municipal, can also enroll. Registration can also be made by people living on the streets.

Read too: Help Brazil: find out how it works, who is entitled and how to apply

How to register for the Single Registry?

Enrollment is only done in person, at any responsible agency in the municipality. Generally, this type of service is offered at the Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS) or at local offices of the Cadastro Único and Bolsa Família Program.

The list of CRAS in each city, with their addresses and telephone numbers, can be consulted on the city hall’s websites.

To register, you must have one of the following personal documents of the family members: Birth Certificate; Wedding certificate; CPF; Identity Card – RG; Work Card; Voter Title; Administrative Registry of Indigenous Birth (RANI).

The person who will register will be called a family responsible and must be at least 16 years old and have a CPF or voter registration card.

People without documentation or without civil registration can enroll in the Cadastro Único, but will not be able to access social programs until they have the necessary documentation.

Also as a registration step, an interview takes place. The family responsible goes through a social interviewer, who will ask questions about various aspects of the family’s reality.

On the day of the interview, which takes about an hour, it will not be necessary for the whole family to go to the registration site.

With all the steps completed and approved, the family’s data enters the system that generates a Social Identification Number (NIS).

In case of doubts, the Ministry of Citizenship makes available the telephone 121 from the Relationship Center. The call is free and can be made by landline or cell phone.

And who is already registered?

In the case of families that are already registered in the CadÚnico, the verification of the situation can be done through the following channels:

– My CadÚnico mobile app

– Through the site My Single Registry

– By telephone 0800 707 2003 (the call is free).

Every two years, the family must update the data. Through the application, it is possible to know if there is a need to perform this operation.

Any change in the registration must be made with the CRAS or at the Unified Registry service points.

The Ministry of Citizenship warns that with more than four years without updating, the family may be excluded from receiving benefits.