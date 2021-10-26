Average time to start a business in the country decreases

The average time to start a business in the country is three times shorter than at the beginning of 2019, being less than two days. In 2019, the average term was five days and nine hours, and currently it is 47 hours. The data are contained in the Digital Government platform, linked to the Ministry of Economy.

According to the platform, the reduction is due to simplification measures, digital integration between the 27 commercial boards and adhesion to the Gov.BR platform.

The data show that, currently, 23 of the 27 commercial boards already use the Gov.BR signature to formalize new business. The measure, among other things, helps to reduce time and costs, since it is no longer necessary to spend resources with signature recognition or digital certificate to open or change a company’s records.

Data from the bulletin Mapa de Empresas, of the Ministry of Economy, reveal that, in the second quarter of this year, 1,420,782 companies were opened in the country, which represents an increase of 1.9% compared to the first four months of 2021 and 26, 5% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The bulletin also shows that 328,000 companies were opened in September this year, with the time reduction already.

“The average time it takes to start a business in the country has shown a gradual reduction in recent months, reflecting the advances made by federal, state and municipal bodies, aiming at a simpler and more agile business opening process. Records in registration of new companies increasingly reinforce the Brazilian option for entrepreneurship and creation of new businesses”, says the bulletin.

According to the ministry, in three of the 27 Brazilian federative units, a company is already opened in less than 24 hours, on average: Goiás, Espírito Santo and the Federal District. Of the three, Goiás had the shortest time to start a business in the second quarter of this year: 1 day and 2 hours, a drop of 16 hours (38.1%) compared to the first quarter of 2021.

In the state of Bahia, it takes longer to start a business: 6 days and 1 hour. Despite being at the end of the queue, Bahia presented a considerable reduction in terms and has 2 days and 17 hours, 31.0% less than in the first four months of the year.