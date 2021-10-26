Azul could become a shareholder in the German eVTOL company Lilium





Through a note registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC, Azul Linhas Aéreas announced that it may become an indirect shareholder of Lilium, a German company that develops eVTOL aircraft.

“As part of the strategic commercial collaboration between the companies and all the achievements so far, Azul announces the signing of an Agreement that grants Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras a purchase bonus of 1,800,000 Common Shares issued by Lilium NV, at a price of exercise of EUR 0.12 per share, exercisable until October 22, 2026. In this way, Azul may become an indirect shareholder of Lilium NV, through the exercise of subscription warrants and their conversion into shares. Subject to the execution of definitive agreements, other guarantees may be granted to the Company”, said the company in a note.

Azul and Lilium also established exclusivity among themselves regarding the structuring works for the operation and offer of eVTOL products or services in Brazil, until the beginning of the execution and delivery of the definitive contracts or the expiration of the term sheet. The terms currently contemplated in the scope of the partnership may be adjusted or changed, including materially, as the negotiations between Azul and Lilium progress. In addition, the operation of the eVTOL company in Brazil is subject to certifications and approvals from the competent authorities.

Efforts to implement operations through eVTOL, a 100% electric, zero-carbon airplane model, is part of Azul’s strategies to innovate and maintain an even more sustainable business model, in line with its ESG commitments and best market practices.

Azul says it will keep the market updated on any developments.



