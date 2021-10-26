Bank starts to see Selic of 11.25% and GDP contraction of 0.5% in 2022 – News

Itaú Unibanco raised to 1.50 percentage points the expectation of an increase in the Basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy this week, predicting another increase of the same intensity in December and new increases later that will take the Selic rate to 11.25% at the end of the monetary tightening cycle.

Previously, the bank estimated two consecutive increases of 1 point and a final 0.75 point in February, which would bring the cost of loans to 9% at the conclusion of the tightening cycle.

According to Itaú, an interest rate hike now between 1 point and 1.25 points would be an “inadequate” response, while a pace above 1.50 points would likely lead to a terminal interest rate that would impose a deep recession on the economy.

“The middle ground will not prevent a recession, but it will help to limit the rise in inflation expectations,” Itaú’s macroeconomic research team, headed by Mario Mesquita, former head of the Central Bank, said in a report titled “Harming Damage” .

“Although the discussion about fiscal dominance seems exaggerated at the moment, it is true that, without a credible fiscal anchor, the BC’s task of keeping inflation on target becomes more difficult,” he said.

With a higher interest rate, Itaú started to forecast a “moderate” decline in economic activity in 2022, of 0.5%, compared to the previous forecast of an expansion of 0.5%.

“Despite higher interest rates, greater fiscal uncertainty will, as indicated by the recent market reaction, limit the room for the real to appreciate. We now project an exchange rate at R$5.50 per dollar by the end of 2021 and 2022, against R$ 5.25 in our previous scenario”, added the report.

The weaker exchange rate will increase inflationary pressures, but for Itaú, the BC’s “damage control” should limit further contagion of inflation. Thus, the IPCA will stay at 4.3% next year — above the 4.2% rate previously forecast by the private bank and the inflation target (3.50%), but well below the 9.0 reading % estimated for 2021 (8.7% in the previous scenario).

