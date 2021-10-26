Barcelona and Boca Juniors to play friendly in honor of Maradona | international football

Barcelona made official the holding of a friendly against Boca Juniors, on December 14th, for to honor Diego Armando Maradona, who died on November 25 of last year from heart failure, aged 60 years. One of the greatest players in the history of the sport and the biggest idol in Argentine football, he is the idol of both teams.

Named as the Maradona Cup, the duel will take place in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia, at the Mrsool Park stadium, with capacity for 25 thousand fans. The official channels of the Spanish club will broadcast the match. This will be the first time the teams face each other in this Middle Eastern country.

Barcelona honors Maradona in training, Messi appears emotional

The ace wore Boca’s shirt for the first time in the 1981/82 season, when the team won the Metropolitan Championship, guaranteeing a spot in the Copa Libertadores. In 1995, he returned to Bombonera, where he ended his career as a professional football player two years later.

Amid injury and controversy, Maradona played two seasons for the Catalan team, between 1982 and 1984, and won three titles: Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

So far, Barça and Boca Juniors have faced each other on 10 occasions, the last of which was for the Joan Gamper Trophy in 2018, in Spain, and the hosts won.