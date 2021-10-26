Barroso advocates ‘some kind of control’ after Bolsonaro’s speech that links vaccines to AIDS

× Photos: Abdias Pinheiro/SECOM/TSE

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso (photo), of the STF, classified as “absurd” the fact that President Jair Bolsonaro had released an alleged news stating that “vaccinated people are developing the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, AIDS”.

“There is disinformation that compromises democracy and public health. Some measure has to be taken to curb the dissemination of false news on social networks. So it is necessary to have some kind of control over behavior, illegal content and disinformation that poses dangers to values of society such as health and democracy”, said Barroso.

According to the minister, it is necessary “to face disinformation, especially when it poses a risk to democracy or to health, as an example that occurred from yesterday to today in Brazil”.

The minister’s statements about the case were made this Tuesday (26) at an event on fake news organized by the TSE.

Barroso is the rapporteur of a crime-report presented by PSOL and PDT parliamentarians calling for the investigation of Jair Bolsonaro by the declaration linking Covid vaccination to AIDS. The minister sent the case to the Attorney General’s Office.

In action, lawmakers affirmed that Bolsonaro’s act is a “absolute disrespect to the country and to the bereaved families” and “put your authoritarian ideology above the country’s laws, criminally lying about vaccines, putting at risk a strategy that has drastically reduced the number of deaths in the country”.