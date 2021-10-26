Barroso is drafted rapporteur of the lawsuit against Bolsonaro for talk about vaccine and AIDS

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), was drawn this Monday (25) as the rapporteur of the action against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for the speeches associating the vaccine against Covid-19 with the development of AIDS virus. Also on Monday, the minister forwarded the accusation to a statement by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The lawsuit, filed by deputies from the Psol and PDT, asks that the president be investigated for the false information disclosed in his live week last Thursday (21). The deputies said that Bolsonaro’s speech is “false and is part of a systematic articulation between the president and his allies to spread fake news”.

“Without the support of scientific measures and contradicting national and international health authorities, the irresponsible, lying and criminal posture of the President of the Republic has increasingly put the Brazilian population at risk”, they argued.

Facebook and Instagram removed the video with Bolsonaro’s speeches from social media. According to Facebook, social media policies do not allow for claims that coronavirus vaccines kill or can cause serious harm to people.