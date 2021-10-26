Barroso sends PGR request to determine ‘live’ of Bolsonaro with lie about vaccine and AIDS | Policy

Bolsonaro is not yet formally investigated. Barroso’s decision is customary in this type of case, since it is up to the PGR to investigate politicians with privileged jurisdiction in the Court. It is up to the PGR to assess whether there are elements to request an investigation to investigate the case.

The minister analyzes an action filed by parliamentarians from the PT, PSOL and PDT who called the Supreme Court after the false association and without any scientific support.

YouTube also removes Bolsonaro live with lie about vaccine and AIDS

In the video, Bolsonaro mentions false news that official reports from the UK have suggested that fully vaccinated people would be developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) “much faster than anticipated”.

In the action sent to the STF, the lawmakers said that the fact that Bolsonaro spread lies about the vaccination is a “disrespect” with the families who had lost loved ones by Covid.

“For the President of the Republic to lie about vaccination – using a conspiracy site and known for fake news – in addition to being a criminal act, it is an absolute disrespect for the country and for the bereaved families,” they wrote.