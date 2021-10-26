‘Battlefield 2042’ character is non-binary, confirms EA

O ‘Battlefield 2042‘ presents for the first time in a franchise game a character, called “Specialist” in the shooting game, with identity non-binary. In other words, Emma “Sundance” Rosier is a person whose gender identity and expression are not limited to male and female.

The information was confirmed by Electronic Arts (EA) after a community member of the forthcoming title openly pondered on Twitter if the character was non-binary, as in the official descriptions it used the pronouns elu/elus (in English, them/they). A community manager at the developer responded by confirming Sundance’s identity, as suggested in the delu profile on the game’s official website.

Yep. Sundance is non-binary and uses the Pronouns They/Them. — Freeman 🇸🇪 (@PartWelsh) October 21, 2021

“Sundance definitely likes to live on the edge,” says the character profile in the official description. “A skillful and fearless adversary who had two very different lives – one as a model soldier at the Armée de Terre and an earlier, much darker existence as a trusted associate in a major Parisian crime syndicate. The latter, unfortunately, came back to haunt you and ended his military career prematurely.”

Sundance’s full name is Emma Rosier, and the character’s profile via the official ‘Battlefield 2042’ website basically classifies elu as the “explosives expert” person in the game.

In addition to carrying various grenades and other ordinances, Sundance can also use a wingsuit instead of a parachute, flying across the sky while others are forced to descend much more slowly. The accessory previously, it is worth mentioning, attracted the attention of ‘Battlefield’ fans in the official announcement. EA quickly confirmed that Sundance is, in fact, the only person on the game’s Specialist team capable of equipping it.

Sundance is just one of the 10 operators on the ‘Battlefield 2042’ expert team, each with custom special equipment and abilities, as EA’s new DICE game abandons custom classes for characters more similar to ‘Battlefield 3’ .

It’s worth mentioning that we’re close to playing like Sundance and the others when ‘Battlefield 2042’ is released next month, on November 19, for PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

