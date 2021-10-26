“Being quiet is no longer possible”

Amidst controversies, Simone Medina made another vent and left fans apprehensive after a fight with her son and daughter-in-law; Look

Simone Medina caught the attention of netizens this Monday (25th) by sharing a new deep outburst amidst the controversies with his heir Gabriel Medina and the daughter-in-law, Yasmin Brunet.

She used the words of a friend to make an analogy to her feelings and began her outburst by talking about the pain of exposing family problems.

“I know about your pain, the nights and nights without sleep, without eating and that you saw the sadness up close. We are not perfect, but against the facts and telling the past we cannot change. I get emotional when I see old videos of you together . That was always real, your life is like that of many Brazilians. You are always a great example and however difficult it was any misunderstanding between you.”, he started quoting.

In the final part of the text, internet users noticed the new indirect for the daughter-in-law. “You showed with examples and attitudes of trying to have your child around. They really only tell what they want, only what sells. Please, so far we’ve been quiet but enough of the lies made by a rotten media. Staying still is no longer possible. You can’t do anything to change everything. But I can’t be quiet anymore seeing so much wrong. was taught me [sic] very much with her silence, she sees how to be a firm woman in God. But I also stand up to these lies. Be at peace, dear friend”, finished.

NEW ATTACKS

Simone Medina keeps detonating Gabriel Medina on the social networks. In new leaked conversations, the surfer’s mother despised her son’s presence in her life after they broke up.

It all started with a message from an internet user saying that the businesswoman’s source of income is over, now that the athlete is not close to his family.

Look!