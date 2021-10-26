Belo Horizonte will host a Metallica concert in 2022; check dates and locations for the tour in Brazil – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks / @metallica



The American band Metallica has just announced the new dates for the tour in South America. The schedule, which was postponed twice due to the pandemic, goes through four Brazilian cities: Porto Alegre, Curitiba, São Paulo and Belo Horizonte. In addition, the group performs in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile.

“As the saying goes, the third time is right, and we are excited to be in this space today to announce the rescheduled South American tour dates! For those of you who have been with us for the past 18 months, since the original shows were supposed to happen , thank you for your tremendous patience,” says the statement on the band’s website.

In Brazil, Metallica will start the tour in Porto Alegre, on May 5th, followed by Curitiba, May 7th, São Paulo, May 10th, and ending in Belo Horizonte, on the 12th. dates remain valid. The shows will feature the participation of the band Greta Van Fleet and, in Brazil, will be opened by Ego Kill Talent.

Refund information can be checked on the sales website. Starting November 8, additional tickets will be available for purchase. Values ​​vary between BRL 195 and BRL 740

Initially, the WorldWired Tour was scheduled to take place in April 2020. With the pandemic, the shows went through a first postponement and were rescheduled for December 2020. However, they were postponed again due to the worsening situation regarding the covid. 19.

Check out concert dates and locations

Porto Alegre: May 5th, at the Fiergs Parking Lot

Curitiba: May 7, at the Couto Pereira Stadium

São Paulo: May 10, at Morumbi Stadium

Belo Horizonte: May 12th, at the Mineirão Stadium