Between Flamengo and Palmeiras, Cicinho has no doubts about the Libertadores champion: ‘The car will pass’

There is almost a month before the end of Libertadores between Flamengo and Palmeiras, in Uruguay, the commentator cinch did not hesitate when asked who will be the champion of the main South American competition. On yesterday’s ‘Arena SBT’ program, the former São Paulo player stated that Flamengo is a ‘favorite’ to be three-time champion of the Libertadores

– Flamengo will pass the car over Palmeiras. It’s ‘favorite’. Palmeiras have a great team, but Flamengo… And another one, to get to the Worlds, and play as equals against Europe, only Flamengo’s team. If not, Palmeiras will go there for a walk again – said Cicinho, on SBT.

+ Remember all the results of Libertadores 2021!

Yesterday, who also gave an opinion on the champion of the Libertadores was Craque Neto, presenter of the Band’s ‘Os Donos da Bola’. On the program, the former Corinthians player and idol stated that Palmeiras will be the owner of America again.

– I’ll talk now: Palmeiras wins Libertadores. You can put it there and it can reverberate in everything – Craque Neto said.

– Flamengo won’t beat Palmeiras. Listen to what I’m talking about. From what I can see of Flamengo, people wanting to overthrow Renato, the press… Give Palmeiras. I changed my opinion. Before, I thought that Flamengo was possible – completed

The Disney Group, owner of ESPN and Fox Sports, selected João Guilherme to narrate the final of Libertadores 2021, which will be played between Flamengo and Palmeiras. The Brazilian clash takes place on November 27, at 5 pm, in the city of Montevideo, Uruguay. The information was published by ‘Uol’.