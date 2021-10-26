Binance launches system to invest in games like Axie Infinity before they are released to the public

Binance, one of the largest Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency exchanges in the world,announced the launch of a system that allows crypto-active investors to buy game tokens, in the Axie Infinity style, before they are released on the market.

Called the Initial Game Offering (IGO) the new functionality is part of Binance’s new initiative to promote its marketplace of non-fungible tokens (NFT) and, within it, Game assets such as early access passes, weapons and items, exclusive Binance skins and much more will be offered for sale.

“IGOs, or early game offerings, provide individuals with the opportunity to invest in game projects at an early stage. The IGOs ​​feature NFT collections of game projects that are available exclusively on Binance’s NFT marketplace,” said the company .

Binance NFT’s first IGO is from DeRace, launching on October 26th. DeRace is an NFT horse racing ecosystem where players can participate in races, create their own NFT with unique features, host races on your own NFT racecourse and earn profits in the process.

“Through IGO distributions, Binance NFT connects the global crypto community to high quality blockchain games and in-game NFT assets. Binance NFT is a dedicated hub where promising game projects can develop and build communities. Our aim is to help strengthen the gaming industry and develop this sector to become more popular. ” said Helen Hai, leader of Binance NFT.

Music and NFTs

Recently, Binance Labs, the investment arm of Binance, announced an investment in Melos Studio, a platform focused on Web 3.0 and Musical NFTs. Through the strategic investment, Binance Labs will provide Melos Studio with incubation technologies, consulting and services necessary.

In turn, Melos Studio will contribute to the Binance ecosystem by diversifying the NFT music category in Binance Smart Chain (BSC), expanding the team and creating more collaborations with leading global artists, as well as discovering independent artists.

“We are happy to partner with Binance Labs to create an innovative music NFT platform within the Binance ecosystem. We will continue to explore music apps on Web 3.0 to build the dream of global music fans,” said Yalu and Jim, co-founders of Melos Studio.

Dapper Labs, Innovion, NGC Ventures and Multichain Capital participated in Melos Studio’s previous funding rounds.

