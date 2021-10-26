‘Bitcoin can reach US$ 200,000 because there is an atomic bubble going on there, but it doesn’t attract me,’ says André Esteves, from BTG

The day after Bitcoin (BTC) registered its new historic high, banker André Esteves, former president and partner of BTG Pactual, revealed to a group of bank clients at a closed meeting that he doesn’t like BTC and that he thinks that the largest cryptocurrency on the market may be overvalued.

The leaked audio of the full meeting was released by the portal Brasil 247 on Sunday. At the end of the meeting, answering a question from the audience, Esteves joked with the price of Bitcoin and got laughter from those present at the event:

“Bitcoin!? Ah, it’s cheap there, US$ 66,000… I think it’s a spectacle, something sensational”.

Returning to seriousness, Esteves revealed that cryptocurrencies are on the agenda of the BTG Pactual summit and are the subject of recurrent discussions. After mentioning the launch of the bank’s own digital asset trading platform, the banker said he was very attracted to underlying cryptocurrency technologies such as blockchain networks and the decentralized finance ecosystem.

The banker even predicted that over the next ten years, financial operations will change completely in line with the innovations proposed by the DeFi protocols and the digital currencies of central banks (CBDCs).

However, he expressed reservations about the main cryptoactive in the market, questioning whether the BTC really has the value expressed by its current quotation, above US$60,000. Then he offered some advice to investors:

“Is Bitcoin worth this price? I’m not an enthusiast. If anyone here wants to do something I’m not an enthusiast. If anyone wants to do something here, I would recommend a small portion of the heritage to be able to test, understand and learn, and not using leverage.”

Making projections about the future of Bitcoin, Esteves reported a conversation with the CEO of SoftBank in Latin America, Marcelo Claure, and said he has no doubt that Bitcoin will reach US$ 200,000 due to what he classified as an “atomic bubble” that looms. about the cryptomode market.

However, he said he was not enthused by the narrative that Bitcoin would be digital gold, not least because he does not consider the precious metal a good investment option:

The problem is that I don’t like gold anymore, so ‘digital gold’ doesn’t appeal to me either… Gold doesn’t pay copon, has no dividend, has no interest, it’s a horrible thing, but you can make a nice necklace” .

Despite criticism and distrust, the partner at BTG Pactual acknowledged that Bitcoin is becoming an important instrument for protecting heritage in politically and economically unstable countries, such as Argentina, Venezuela and Turkey.

He then draws an analogy between the service provided by money changers in the 1980s and 1990s in underdeveloped countries victimized by high inflation and a weak currency and Bitcoin today. According to this comparison, Bitcoin would have assumed that functional utility that the US dollar had at the end of the last century.

While acknowledging that this functionality leaves him “intrigued” and also the undeniable increase in demand from global investors, he still expressed great reservations about the real usefulness of a digital asset of obscure origin:

“I don’t see it as a global currency, it’s very volatile, very insecure, a story that nobody knows who created it, one guy has 20% of all inventory. Admittedly, it’s a very crazy story… but I don’t criticize anyone who has something in this context of ‘digital gold'”.

After a brief interruption that shifted the focus to other matters, a member of the audience returned to the topic, asking what would be the attitude of central banks in the face of the indiscriminate and rule-free growth of the cryptocurrency market.

In his response, Esteves stated that central banks will not give up a capital control system, using as justification the prevention of money laundering and other financial crimes. Innovation will have limits, guaranteed the banker:

“They [reguladores] they will let the cryptocurrencies walk, because innovation is part of evolution, but it will be very resistant to any threat to this system of capital controls. Mainly central governments. You saw that China has already taken a toll on this world. The United States has a huge lobby in Congress not to restrict this, because big companies have already been created, Bitcoin has $2 trillion [de valor de mercado], but I think there will be much more regulation than today. First comes the western and then comes the sheriff, it’s always like that.”

As reported by Cointelegraph Brasil recently, the CEO of BTG Pactual, Roberto Sallouti, suggested caution to the bank’s clients interested in investing in cryptocurrencies. BTG analysts recommend an allocation of no more than 2% of the portfolio in Bitcoin or Ethereum.

