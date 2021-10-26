“Bitcoin doesn’t attract me”, says André Esteves from BTG Pactual in leaked audio

A leaked audio of a conversation by André Esteves, banker at BTG Pactual, made clear his opinion about Bitcoin as an investment.

The audio gained notoriety in Brazil, after Esteves met with investors last Thursday (21) and talked about several subjects. One of the main discussions over this material ended up being the relationship that the banker claimed to have with Brazilian authorities and an alleged influence on several subjects.

It is worth remembering that one of the biggest enemies of Bitcoin in Brazil is also a partner at BTG, André Jakurski, who has stated on several occasions that he does not believe in digital currency, as it has no intrinsic value.

André Esteves believes cryptocurrency technology will shape the future of traditional finance

In a conversation with investors, André Esteves was asked what he thought of Bitcoin as an investment. In his first response, he ironically stated that Bitcoin is cheap, at $66,000 on the market.

Despite starting the debate with a casualness, which caused laughter among investors who listened to him, Esteves said that this is a topic that is being discussed a lot within BTG Pactual today.

He recalled, for example, that the bank is looking to launch its own Bitcoin broker, Mynt, expected to hit the market soon.

“I’m very attracted to the ecosystem that will come from cryptos, this blockchain world, DeFi, in the next decade the way we’re going to interact financially is going to change totally in line with these technologies. So I’m a big believer in crypto functional currencies, I think central banks are going to create digital currencies.”

André Esteves says that Bitcoin does not attract him, as well as gold

After that, he said he doesn’t believe Bitcoin has value in the price at which it’s being traded in the market, adding that he’s not a tech enthusiast. Esteves recommended that anyone who wants to test this coin does not buy too much, just a small portion.

He recalled that a Softbank representative once said that Bitcoin is digital gold, which he believes is possible due to a bubble that is rolling in the market. However, Andrew is not attracted to gold.

“I don’t like gold anymore, so digital gold doesn’t appeal to me either.”

Saying that the investment is of a personal nature, as well as gold, André Esteves also said that Bitcoin is more sought after by countries on the margins of society and populations that need to defend themselves from governments and high inflations in local currencies, such as Turkey, Argentina and Venezuela, said the banker.

Unlike gold, which is physical, Esteve said that Bitcoin’s functional utility for protecting assets in countries with instability is greater. For him, this flow is one of the points that intrigues him intellectually about Bitcoin.

“Nobody knows who created Bitcoin, this story is very crazy for me”

In another point of his talk about Bitcoin, André Esteves also said that Bitcoin will hardly become a global currency, mainly due to its volatility in the market.

Furthermore, he recalled that even with people’s interest in internet currency, no one knows who created Bitcoin, remembering Satoshi Nakamoto. He declared that this story is too crazy for him.

Listen to the full audio below (talks about Bitcoin after 50 minutes):