Bitcoin stabilizes, Tesla considers cryptoactive money and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) dawns stable after a Monday (25) recovery in sales over the weekend that took prices to a low of around US$59,500, approximately 11% less than the new top record of $67,000 reached last week.

Despite the setback, the cryptocurrency continues with gains above 40% in the last 30 days, supported by the rush of funds in search of protection against inflation, as an alternative to gold, and the unprecedented demand for the ETF BITO, from ProShares, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange with a record $1 billion captured in two days.

At 7:32 am, Bitcoin was trading at $62,980, up 0.2% slightly on the day. The Ethereum (ETH) rose 2.1%, to US$ 4,229, and Cardano (ADA) advanced 2.1%, to US$ 2.19. Solana (SOL), which accumulates more than 30% increase in the week and comes from a new historical high of US$ 219 on Monday, continues operating at a high of 1.6%, to US$ 210.96.

Considering the ranking of the 100 largest cryptos by market capitalization, the one that rises the most on the day with gains of more than 40% is Secret (SCRT), which feeds a decentralized protocol that promises to give privacy to any data used to create smart contracts.

On the downside, the worst performance in the last 24 hours is due to OKB (OKB), the digital currency of the OKEx exchange. Despite the momentary setback, the broker’s token still accumulates an increase of more than 50% in the week.

While Bitcoin’s momentum was fueled by the high buying pace of the Bitcoin futures ETF, Grayscale reports that demand for its BTC fund was even higher over the same period. Meanwhile, Tesla says digital coins can be an alternative to cash, and Mastercard promises to free up crypto services for any bank and fintech.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:32 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $62,980 +0.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$4,229.05 +2.1% Binance Coin (BNB) US$487.43 +0.7% Cardano (ADA) $2.19 +2.1% Solana (SOL) $210.96 +1.6%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Secret (SCRT) $9.26 +42.8% Near (NEAR) $12.54 +23% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.375135 +20.9% Curve DAO (CRV) $4.96 +19.3% Fantom (FTM) $3.42 +18.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours OKB (OKB) US$24.73 -7.3% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.02351637 -7% Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) $157.12 -6.5% Olympus (OHM) US$1,144.31 -5% Zcash (ZEC) $168.38 -3.4%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 63.30 +2.09% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 84.20 +2.18% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 70 -0.42% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 22.50 +1.35% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.10 +3.32%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (26):

Mastercard to launch cryptocurrency services worldwide

Mastercard is preparing to announce cryptocurrency services to all banks, fintechs and retailers that use the company’s payment network worldwide.

The company said the new additions will include Bitcoin wallets, debit cards with crypto cashback and loyalty programs with points that can be converted to Bitcoin in a basket of services that should be made official soon.

“We want to give all of our partners the ability to more easily add crypto services to whatever they’re doing,” said Sherri Haymond, Executive Vice President of Digital Partnerships at Mastercard to CNBC.

The services will be offered in partnership with Bakkt, a cryptocurrency exchange that will be responsible for the custody of digital currencies acquired by Mastercard customers. After the announcement, shares of the company owned by Intercontinental Exchange soared 120% during Monday’s trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

Digital assets can be a liquid alternative to cash, says Tesla

Tesla said in a document sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in September and surfaced today that it considers high potential digital assets not only as an investment, but also as a liquid alternative to cash. .

The statement once again lights up the possibility that the electric car maker will return to accepting cryptocurrencies as payments for vehicles. In April, less than a month after announcing the company would accept crypto, Musk went on Twitter to say he would suspend the initiative because of environmental concerns over energy consumption from Bitcoin mining.

At the time, the CEO stated that Tesla could accept crypto again if the activity became more sustainable. Since then, most cryptocurrency miners have moved out of China and into new facilities in the US, supposedly focusing on sustainable energy use.

Grayscale Bitcoin Fund Search Outperforms ETF

Despite comments surrounding the above-average performance of the ProShares Bitcoin BITO futures ETF, demand for Grayscale’s GBTC fund was even higher.

Known for attracting institutional clients, the fund accumulated an 8.8% share appreciation last week, against a 0.5% drop in the share of the first US Bitcoin ETF in the same period.

According to the property manager of the Digital Curency Group, its Bitcoin fund also exceeded BITO’s trading volume on the New York Stock Exchange by more than 30%, moving US$ 374 million, against US$ 286 million for the ETF.

Despite having more restricted access than an exchange-traded product, Grayscale’s fund offers direct exposure to the Bitcoin price because it acquires the cryptocurrency in the market, unlike the ETF, which tracks futures contracts and reflects prices with greater disparity in relation to the spot market.

Grayscale, however, wants to convert the GBTC into an ETF and has already filed with the SEC. The deadline for reviewing the request, however, may extend until 2022.

Vasco to launch collectibles line in NFT

Vasco da Gama is preparing for the next few days the launch of a new line of collectible products in the format of non-fungible tokens (NFT).

In partnership with the company BrasilNFT, the club plans to make available for auction digital items and tokens that confer ownership of physical products, as well as NFTs for special events to raise funds that will go to various areas and projects of the club.

“We believe that the intelligent use of new technologies is an important resource for bringing the team closer to its fans”, says the head of new business at Vasco, Rogério Portugal.

This is not Vasco’s first foray into the world of cryptoactives. In 2020, the Rio de Janeiro club, together with the Bitcoin Market, transformed quotas of FIFA’s Solidarity Mechanism, which provides revenue on top of the sale of players trained in the base categories, into tradable digital assets.

99 launches Bitcoin cashback next week

The app transport company 99 will offer Bitcoin cashback functionality in its 99Pay digital wallet. It is the first time that the company controlled by the Chinese group Didi enters the cryptocurrency sector.

The app will refund part of the expenses with racing in the form of digital currency, so users can gain exposure to the cryptocurrency without having to be “an experienced investor or apply a large amount of money”, says Orsolini Filho, director of 99Pay.

The executive explains that the measure is the result of a survey contracted by the company, which showed that 81% of digital bank users know or have heard about cryptocurrencies and that 54% do not yet invest in these assets, but are interested.

The company explained that the app works independently of the 99’s transport app, so it won’t be possible to pay for races with Bitcoin.

BTC cashback goes into effect from November 3rd as part of a set of new features coming to 99Pay, including social media features and the option to split expenses within the platform.

