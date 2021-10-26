Blue Origin wants to launch space station with industry and research center by 2030

Blue Origin, the rocket and space tourism company founded by Jeff Bezos, the billionaire who also founded Amazon, is proposing a massive new commercial space station called “Orbital Reef” that could be used to conduct science experiments, vacation trips and even as a space industry.

The company plans to work alongside startup Sierra Space, a maker of rockets and components, to make the space station a reality. Boeing also wants to participate and proposes to design a research module at the station, although there are no guarantees that this can actually be done. These projects are still exorbitantly expensive and risky, costing in the tens of billions of dollars, and requiring several safe launches before a human can be on board.

Blue Origin and Sierra Space plan to jointly fund the space station, although executives declined to give a total cost estimate during a press conference this Monday (25). They hope to sign a partnership with NASA, although it is not exactly clear what the relationship between the companies and the US agency would be like.

NASA asked the company to submit proposals to build commercial space stations, as the 20-year-old International Space Station – which has hosted professional astronaut crews from the United States, Russia and more than a hundred other countries – is approaching retirement. Several other companies, including startups Nanoracks and Axiom, have made similar proposals.

Blue Origin expects Orbital Reef to be operational by the end of the 2020s, although a lot will have to be done for that to happen. The company has managed only a few suborbital crewed flights, much like what NASA first managed in the early 1960s. In addition, Bezos’ company has yet to put any spacecraft into orbit, let alone a human. A space station would be a big leap.

The rocket called New Glenn, created by Blue Origin to be large and powerful enough to carry most of the space station into orbit, is not yet operating. In addition, its maiden flight was recently postponed and the rocket will not be in the air until the end of 2022.

Spacecraft that could be used to transport people to the space station are also under development. Boeing’s Starliner, for example, had several problems and won’t make a test flight until mid-2022.

Orbital Reef will be able to host up to 10 people and will have approximately the same internal volume as the International Space Station.

Several other companies were involved in the Orbital Reef announcement on Monday, mentioning various businesses and products that could be developed in the space. A company called Genesis is also working to develop a way to allow astronauts to conduct spacewalks without a space suit, putting people in vacuum-sealed capsules with robotic arms so they can one day work outside that space station.

A company called Redwire is also working on manufacturing in space using 3D printers, which could one day make it easier to produce new products in space rather than having to go through the arduous and expensive process of making products on Earth and then launching them in space.

With regard to space station operations, companies from around the world, from different areas, could use it to carry out microgravity research, as they are already doing on the International Space Station. NASA has long known the benefits of doing space research. In the microgravity environment, physical and biological phenomena are not paralyzed by the Earth’s gravity. Therefore, doing the same experiment in space that was done on the ground can give scientists different results.

