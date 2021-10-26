body of a shepherd who promised to resurrect in three days is buried

On Monday night, 26, the body of evangelical pastor Huber Carlos Rodrigues was buried. He stated that he would resurrect after three days of his death. The case took place in the city of Goiatuba, in Goiás.

Watch video of the pastor’s funeral in Goiatuba

Pastor had promised resurrection in 2008

The funeral home responsible for preparing the body came to wait for the deadline given by the religious, out of respect for the family. At 11:30 pm on the third day, the time informed by the pastor for the miracle to happen, he remained dead.

The company then released the casket for burial. A TV channel in the city followed the movement in the place.

At that time, a crowd awaited outside the funeral home, waiting for the resurrection that didn’t occur. People arrived at the cemetery responsible for the burial, awaiting the arrival of the hearse.

Before the body was taken to the grave, the group even shouted demanding the opening of the coffin. Those responsible for the descent of the corpse even looked at each other, but the gravedigger denied the exhumation. The funeral took place normally, despite the protests.

A team from the city’s Leão TV channel followed the movement from the agglomeration of the faithful at the funeral home until the funeral. Check out the images below, the funeral takes place at 1:16 am of the video.

The promise to come back to life had been made long ago by the pastor. In 2008, Huber wrote and signed a letter, in which he said to have been “revealed by the Holy Spirit” that he would resurrect. The supposed miracle, which did not occur, would happen at 11:30 pm on the third day after the death.

The religious was hospitalized with Covid-19 in August this year, and passed away last friday, 22. He had gotten better from the disease, being transferred from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a regular room, but he had complications and died.

