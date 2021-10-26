Boise mall shooting leaves 2 dead and 4 injured | World

A shooting in a mall in the city of Boise, Idaho (United States), left two dead and four wounded this Monday (25). One person considered for the time being the only suspect of having committed the crimes is in prison, local police said.

At a press conference this evening, Boise Police Department chief Ryan Lee said the investigation is still ongoing. For now, authorities have not released the names of either the victims or the person suspected of the crime. A policeman is among the wounded.

The motivation for the crime remains unclear. Police Chief Lee explained that officers were called in early afternoon after reporting gunfire at the mall. The Associated Press agency says there were reports that a person had already been shot and killed at the scene.

Once there, they found a person with the characteristics described by witnesses as the suspect in the crimes. It was there, the police said, that the exchange of fire began. One of the officers was shot during the shooting.

“I have no way of measuring how traumatic this was for the community as a whole, as well as for those who witnessed or for the families and who were involved in it,” Lee said.

Operations to ensure the mall’s security were delayed as authorities moved from store to store to see if there were more injuries or other potential criminals.

Boise’s mayor, Democrat Lauren McLean, lamented the deaths and thanked shopkeepers and other mall employees for their care after the crime.

“You showed at a difficult and chaotic time how much you care and what you can do for people you don’t know,” he said, according to the Idaho Statesman newspaper.