Bolsonaro is advised to nod about vaccine donation at G20 meeting

Next weekend, the city of Rome, Italy, will host the G20, a group formed by the 20 largest economies in the world, in anticipation of some of the debates scheduled for COP26.

The fact that the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), is the only leader of the group not to have taken the Covid-19 vaccine has raised fears among government officials that the international media has a lot of repercussions on this issue, and that the initiatives that will be taken by the country are, therefore, overshadowed. The information is from the policy analyst of the CNN Gustavo Uribe.

Because of this fear, the Brazilian president was advised to make a nod of vaccine donations at the meeting.

Bolsonaro had already been instructed, in the inaugural speech of the UN General Assembly, to announce the possibility of donating doses of the vaccine to countries in South America, precisely to signal that Brazil is in favor of vaccination.

The possibility has returned to the government’s radar to shift the focus away from the president being the only unvaccinated leader of the G20 summit.

In addition, Brazil also intends to bring an environmental agenda to the meeting, as this should be a central theme of the G20 with the return of economic activity. The country should address environmental preservation policies and also the Legal Framework for Railways.

