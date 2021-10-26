Bolsonaro sanctions amendments to the law on administrative misconduct; see what changes

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) sanctioned the bill that makes the law on administrative improbity more flexible. The sanction was published this Tuesday (26), without vetoes, in the Official Gazette (DOU).

After being approved in September in the Senate, the topic was sent to the Chamber of Deputies for analysis. One of the main points of the project, which was analyzed by Congress in an accelerated way, is the need for proof of intent to punish public agents, that is, the intention to harm the public administration.

The text was approved by the House in June, but had to be considered again after undergoing changes in the Senate. In the Chamber, deputies approved seven of the eight amendments that came from the senators to the project that reformulates the Impropriety Law.

The only amendment rejected was the one that determined that “the mere appointment or political indication by the holders of elective mandates shall not constitute improbity, being necessary the verification of intent with illicit purpose on the part of the agent”.

This alteration would be to guarantee an agreement made with the senators that established a period of one year, after the publication of the law, for the Public Ministry to declare interest in continuing a process of improbity.

Administrative dishonesty

The Administrative Misconduct Law, which would turn 30 in 2022, is civil in nature and not a criminal punishment. Acts that attempt against public resources, which, for example, could result in illicit enrichment are judged.

Among the penalties provided for are: compensation to the government, unavailability of assets and suspension of political rights. The law is considered by specialists as one of the main ways to act against irregularities of public servants.

Until then, the Impropriety Law allows for the conviction of public agents for omissions or willful and negligent acts – without the intention of committing a crime.

With the new law, damages caused by recklessness, malpractice or negligence cannot be configured as improbity. In the case of illicit enrichment and damage to public coffers, for example, the loss of function due to improbity only affects the position the politician occupied.

Main changes

Critics of the project claim that the changes weaken the fight against corruption, as there would be no accountability mechanism for wrongful measures adopted.

For defenders, however, the law brought insecurity to public servants and needs to be updated.

The text sent to the President of the Republic also includes the summary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that deals with nepotism, prohibiting the hiring of relatives. However, the new law establishes that the appointment or political appointment by the holders of elective mandates will not be considered improbable, as proof of intent with an illicit purpose on the part of the agent is required.

There are also changes that the public coffers will only pay the defendant’s lawyers in the event of dismissal of the action if bad faith is proven.

(*With information from Douglas Porto and João de Mari, from CNN, in Sao Paulo)