Bolsonaro sanctions, without vetoes, bill that eases administrative improbity law | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, without vetoes, the bill that makes the law of administrative misconduct more flexible and requires proof of intent (intention) for the conviction of public agents for the crime of misconduct. The sanction was published in this Tuesday (26) edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union (DOU)”.

On October 6, the Chamber of Deputies concluded voting on the bill. The matter was approved in June, but came back for analysis by deputies because it was modified by the Senate.

Deputies approve basic text that changes the Administrative Impropriety Law

On the 6th, the deputies rejected the only highlight (suggestion of amendment) that went to the vote and, with that, kept a change made by the Senate to give a period of up to one year, after the publication of the law, for the Public Ministry to manifest interest in continuing a process of administrative misconduct.

In the original version of the Chamber, in the case of lawsuits filed before the law came into effect, the Public Treasury could retain ownership of the shares until the end of the proceedings.

According to Deputy General Peternelli (PSL-SP), who defended the approval of the highlight, one year is a short period for the Public Ministry to analyze the actions – therefore, the Chamber’s version would be more adequate, according to him.

“This proposal makes all the actions that started at the National Treasury stop, harming them. The Public Ministry will have to analyze all these actions within a year. This will not allow a correct analysis”, justified General Petternelli (PSL -SP), in favor of highlighting.

The 1992 law on administrative misconduct addresses the conduct of public officials who:

violate principles of public administration;

promote damage to public coffers;

enrich themselves illegally, taking advantage of the position they occupy.

One of the main changes established by the proposal was precisely the requirement of proof of intent — intention to commit irregularities — for the conviction of public agents.

Under the bill, public servants who make decisions based on the interpretation of laws and jurisprudence will also not be able to be convicted of impropriety.

The text also determines that an action for impropriety will only be possible if there is actual damage to public property.

Until then, the law of misconduct allows the conviction of public agents who damage the public coffers for omissions or willful and culpable acts, that is, with or without the intention of committing a crime

For specialists, the change foreseen in the project, in practice, makes the conviction difficult and, consequently, can hinder the fight against irregularities.

According to the president of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR), Ubiratan Cazetta, it is “very difficult” to prove the intention in cases of improbity.

In turn, advocates of the measure, most of them parliamentarians, say the change is necessary to give more security to public managers in decision-making, especially in small town halls.

The bill also establishes that, in cases of illicit enrichment and damage to public coffers, the sanction of loss of public function only affects the bond of the same nature at the time the politician committed the infraction.

That is, if a federal deputy is convicted of impropriety due to facts from the time he was a state deputy, for example, he cannot lose his mandate.

The text allows, however, that, exceptionally, the Justice extends the punishment to other public bonds “taking into account the circumstances of the case and the gravity of the infraction”.

According to the text, the Public Ministry will be the only body legitimated to propose actions of improbity. Currently, state, municipal and federal agencies can propose these actions.

This, according to the National Association of Federal Public Lawyers, could affect negotiations for leniency agreements under the anti-corruption law.

The text of the bill also fails to exemplify conducts considered as administrative improbity to define, in a restricted, exhaustive list, what in fact can be considered improbity.

Public lawyers from the National Association of Federal Public Lawyers say that these changes exclude conduct now considered improbity, such as sexual harassment, morality and torture.

Non-Prosecution Agreement

The text also provides that the Public Ministry may conclude a non-criminal prosecution agreement, in which the State decides not to prosecute a criminal for a certain offense.

According to the proposal, the agreement can only be made if the following requirements are met:

full compensation for the damage;

the undue advantage obtained reverts to the injured legal entity;

the injured federative entity is heard;

the agreement is approved, within a period of up to 60 days, by the competent Public Prosecutor’s Office;

there is judicial approval, regardless of whether the agreement takes place before or after the filing of the administrative improbity action.

According to the proposal, the execution of this agreement will take into account:

agent’s personality;

nature, circumstances, gravity and social repercussion of the act of misconduct;

advantages, for the public interest, of the quick solution of the case.

The project also establishes that the agreement can be made:

during investigations;

in the course of the misconduct action;

after the execution of the sentence.

The competence to sign the agreement will be exclusive to the MP. If the investigated breaches the terms of the non-prosecution agreement, he will be 5 years without being able to make a new agreement of the type with the agency.

The rapporteur of the proposal in the Chamber, Carlos Zarattini (PT-SP), rejected in his opinion a provision, included by the senators, which removed the requirement of proof of intent in case of nepotism in political indications made by public agents holding elected office.

In other words, in practice, the law will require proof that the appointment of a family member was made with the intention of committing an irregularity.

The rapporteur defends that the wording of the proposal, as it came from the Senate, is dubious. In addition, he claims that the proposal characterizes nepotism as administrative improbity.