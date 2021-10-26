Bolsonaro’s talk about HIV and the vaccine is ‘absurd’, says Barroso, who will judge the case

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), commented on Tuesday (26) on the statement by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) associating the Covid-19 vaccine with the development of the AIDS virus.

“We need to face misinformation, especially when it poses a risk to democracy or to health, as an example that occurred from yesterday to today in Brazil. It concerns the suppression of live, of the manifestation of public authority, which said that vaccination offered the risk of contamination by AIDS”, said Barroso at the opening of the Second International Seminar on Disinformation and Elections, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“An absurdity. Without any scientific confirmation and that would discourage people to get vaccinated in a world where all medical authorities defend the importance of vaccination”, continued the minister, who presides over the TSE.

“Therefore, there is misinformation that compromises democracy and there is misinformation that compromises public health. Therefore, it is necessary to have some kind of control over behavior, illegal content and misinformation that poses a danger to dear society values ​​such as public health or democracy itself.”

On Monday (25), Barroso was drawn as rapporteur of the action against the president by the lines and forwarded the accusation to a statement by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

The lawsuit, filed by Psol and PDT deputies, asks that the president be investigated for false information disclosed in his weekly live last Thursday (21).

social networks exclude video

On Sunday night (24), Facebook and Instagram removed the video with Bolsonaro’s speeches from social media.

According to Facebook, social media policies do not allow for claims that coronavirus vaccines kill or can cause serious harm to people.

On Monday night (25) it was YouTube’s turn to do the same. “We removed a video from Jair Bolsonaro’s channel for violating our medical misinformation guidelines about Covid-19 by claiming that vaccines do not reduce the risk of contracting the disease and that they cause other infectious diseases,” the platform said.