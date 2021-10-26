Brazil approaches 606,000 deaths by Covid; moving average back to stability | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (25) 202 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 605,884 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 338 — below the 400 mark for the 14th day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -8% and points stability.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm this Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (19): 351

Wednesday (20): 380

Thursday (21): 366

Friday (22): 355

Saturday (23): 339

Sunday (24): 337

Monday (25): 338

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

No deaths were registered today: AC, CE, MG*, SE, RR (*The number of deaths in the last 24 hours is at 0 due to an instability in the Sivep-flu system)

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21.734,889 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 7,573 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 11,921 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -7% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 605,884

605,884 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 202

202 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 338 (14-day variation: -8%)

338 (14-day variation: -8%) Total confirmed cases: 21.734,889

21.734,889 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 7,573

7,573 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,921 (variation in 14 days: -7%)

On the rise (8 states): RR, TO, PR, CE, RN, PA, RS, BA

RR, TO, PR, CE, RN, PA, RS, BA In stability (8 states and the DF): SC, AP, AC, AL, ES, PB, PE, DF, MG

SC, AP, AC, AL, ES, PB, PE, DF, MG Falling (10 states): SE, GO, RJ, MT, PI, SP, RO, MA, AM, MS

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Vaccination balance against Covid-19 indicates that 153,329,416 people have already received the first dose of vaccine, according to data released until 8 pm. The number represents 71.88% of the Brazilian population.

The portion of the Brazilian population that completed the vaccination schedule by taking the second dose or single dose of immunizing agents against Covid reached 52.05%. There are 111,041,827 people fully immunized against Covid in the country. The booster dose was applied to 6,631,723 people.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, they are 271,006,924 doses applied from the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -3%

MG: -15%

RJ: -24%

SP: -30%

DF: -13%

GO: -18%

MS: -65%

MT: -24%

AC: 0%

AM: -60%

AP: 0%

PA: +28%

RO: -41%

RR: +233%

TO: +76%

AL: 0%

BA: +21%

EC: +40%

MA: -44%

PB: -4%

PE: -11%

PI: -29%

RN: +36%

SE: -17%

