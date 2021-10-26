Brazil completes two weeks with an average below 400

Brazil completed 14 days in a row today with the moving average of deaths per covid-19 below 400. Today, this figure was 338. The average is calculated from the numbers obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which UOL is part, with the state health departments.

With today’s average, the country left the downward trend that it presented in the last four days and returned to stability with -8% compared to 14 days ago.

Since 20h yesterday, 202 deaths from the disease were registered in the country. On Mondays, however, this number is usually lower than normal, due to a damming of data that takes place on the weekend, when there are fewer employees working.

Precisely for this reason, the moving average is considered the best indicator to analyze the pandemic, as it corrects fluctuations in data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays.

This data from the last seven days is compared to the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

In total, 605,884 people have died in Brazil as a result of covid-19.

Acre, Ceará, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths in the last 24 hours. Minas Gerais did not record any deaths because it had problems with the system.

Without considering Minas Gerais, ten states had a drop in the moving average of deaths, while eight had acceleration. Another seven states and the Federal District had stability.

Of the regions, only the South had high, with 42%. The Midwest and Southeast had a fall, with -20% and -24%, respectively. The others remained stable: Northeast (5%) and North (10%).

As of 20:00 yesterday, Brazil still registered 7,573 new cases of coronavirus — the moving average of positive diagnoses is 11,921. In total, 21.734,889 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-3%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-32%) *The state did not release data until 8pm today, so the variation refers to yesterday’s moving average

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-24%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (-11%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (36%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-13%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-24%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-65%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (28%)

Santa Catarina: stable (14%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 160 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 605,804 deaths across the country.

According to the numbers released by the ministry, there were 5,797 positive tests for covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, bringing the total number of infected to 21,735,560 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,922,633 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 207,123 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.