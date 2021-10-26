Brazil creates 313.9 thousand formal jobs in September, according to government – 10/26/2021 – Market

In September, 313,902 job openings with a formal contract were registered in the country, according to data released this Tuesday (26) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

The balance was the result of 1.780 million hires and 1.466 million dismissals in the month, according to the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons).

The opening of formal vacancies in the month shows a slight deceleration in the performance of the labor market compared to August (368 thousand new contracts) and September of last year (319 thousand).

In January 2021, 261.2 thousand new contracts were created and in February, 397.6 thousand. From March, with the increase in the number of cases and deaths of Covid-19, the result was lower. There were 175.6 thousand new jobs in March, followed by 116.1 thousand in April, and 275.7 thousand in May.

As of June, hiring accelerated. June and July registered more than 302,000 new jobs. In August, that number rose to 368,000. The performance of September, although slightly lower than the previous month, maintains the level registered in the second half of the year.

Minister Onyx Lorenzoni (Labor and Social Security) has already predicted that, by the end of this year, the country will register around 2.5 million formal jobs.

From January to September, the balance in the Brazilian formal labor market is positive, with 2.512 million new jobs in a year of crisis caused by the pandemic. It is common for December to have a negative result, given the closing of vacancies after the high economic activity in the months prior to the holiday season.

In the same period last year, 558.6 thousand formal jobs had been closed, since, from March to May 2020, for example, the impact of the arrival of the new coronavirus resulted in the termination of more than 1.2 million contracts of formal work.

To try to avoid mass layoffs in the crisis, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) issued interim measures so that labor rules are made more flexible in the face of the worsening of the pandemic.

With this, the program was recreated, which allows the cut in working hours and salaries of workers in the private sector, in addition to the temporary suspension of contracts. The measure ended in August.

The balance of September (creation of 313.9 thousand jobs) reflects the positive performance in all five major sectors of the Brazilian economy. The result was driven by the service sector, which opened 143.4 thousand job openings in the month.

Next are industry (76.2 thousand new jobs), commerce (60.8 thousand), construction (24.5 thousand) and, finally, agriculture (9 thousand vacancies open).

Specialists warn that data from Caged need to be analyzed with reservations since last year, when there was a change in methodology.

Since January of last year, the information comes from eSocial, a bookkeeping system that unified several obligations of employers. In addition to gathering more information in the same database, the new Caged made it mandatory to inform the admission and dismissal of temporary employees. Before, this communication was optional.