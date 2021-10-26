Brazil creates 313,000 formal jobs in September; opening of posts slows down compared to August | Economy

The Brazilian economy generated 313,902 jobs with a formal contract in September , according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) released this Tuesday (26) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

In all, according to the ministry, the country registered in September 1,780,161 new hires and 1,466,259 layoffs.

Despite remaining above the mark of 300,000 formal jobs, job creation performed worse than in August this year, when 368,091 were opened (revised data) and, also, compared to September last year – 319,151 jobs were created with a formal contract.

Creation of Formal Jobs in Brazil Source: Ministry of Labor

Comparing numbers with years prior to 2020, according to analysts, is no longer adequate because the government changed the methodology at the beginning of last year.

The September 2021 Caged numbers show that formal jobs have been created in all sectors of the economy.

Opening of vacancies by sector of the economy september 2021 Source: Caged

The data also reveal that vacancies were opened in all regions of the country last month.

Employment in September by region Source: General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged) of the Ministry of Economy

Also according to the Ministry of Economy, in the first nine 2,512 million vacancies were created. From January to September of last year, 558.59 thousand formal jobs were closed.

At the end of September 2021, the Brazil had a balance of 41.875 million formal jobs. This represents an increase compared to January this year (39.624 million jobs) and also to September 2020, when the balance was 38.684 million.

Average Admission Salary

The government also reported that the average admission salary was R$1,795.46 in September this year, which represents a real fall, with the values ​​being corrected by the INPC, of ​​R$ 18.11 in relation to August 2021 (R$ 1,813.57) and, also, in comparison with September of last year, when added up to R$1,895.46.

job maintenance program

According to the Ministry of Economy, the behavior of formal employment this year is still influenced by the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income, started last year and reissued in 2021.

This is because employers, to obtain the benefits of the program, have to keep the worker’s employment for the same period of time as the suspension of the contract, or reduction of the working hours.

From April to September this year, according to the Ministry of Labor, 2.593 million workers benefited from the program. R$ 6.98 billion were paid in the period.

The data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed, released this Tuesday (26), only consider workers with a formal contract, that is, it does not include informal workers.

As a result, they are not comparable with unemployment figures, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), collected through the Continued National Household Sample Survey (Pnad).