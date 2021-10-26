Brazil creates 313,902 job openings in September

Brazil opened 313,902 job openings in September, according to data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed) released today by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. This result resulted from 1,780,161 admissions and 1,466,259 dismissals.

The result was worse than the net creation of 367,409 jobs projected by analysts in a Reuters survey and represents a slowdown in relation to the month of August, when 368,091 jobs were created (data revised today).

The total number of jobs with a formal contract in the country totaled 41,875,905, which represents a variation of 0.76% in relation to the month of August. In the year 2021, a balance of 2,512,937 jobs was registered.

The positive numbers of Caged contrast with the unemployment rate in the country of 13.7% in the quarter ended in July, reaching 14.1 million people. The data was released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) last month and refers to the total number of jobs, with and without a formal contract.

All 5 sectors had a positive balance

Data from Caged show a positive balance in the level of employment in the five groups of economic activity

Services: (+ 143,418 stations)

Industry: (+ 76,169 jobs)

Commerce (+ 60,809 posts)

Construction (+24,513 posts)

Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture (+9,084 posts)

Regions

Also according to the data, there was a positive balance in the generation of formal jobs in the five Brazilian regions

Southeast: (+139,081 posts)

Northeast: (+ 90,678 posts)

South: (+ 46,724 posts)

Midwest: (+ 21,371 posts)

North: (+ 16,122 posts)

Well

According to the ministry, 2,077 million workers were still with a provisional guarantee of employment in September thanks to adhesions to the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income (BEm). For each month of suspension or reduction of working hours by the program, the worker has the same period of protection for his/her vacancy.

The program was relaunched in April by the government for another four months this year.

New methodology

Since January of last year, the use of the Caged System has been replaced by the Digital Bookkeeping System for Tax, Social Security and Labor Obligations (eSocial) for companies, which brings differences in comparison with the results of previous years.

In the previous methodology (from 1992 to 2019), the best result for September in the series without adjustments was in 2008, when 282,841 vacancies were created in the ninth month of the year.

With Reuters and Estadão Content