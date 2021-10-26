Brazil opens 313,902 formal jobs in September – News

Brazil created 313,902 formal jobs in September. The result was released this Tuesday (26) by Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), of the Ministry of Labor.

The ninth consecutive positive result of the indicator is the result of 1,810,434 hires and 1,438,169 dismissals in the period.

In the first nine months of 2021, a positive balance of 2,512,937 jobs was recorded, resulting from 14,877,024 admissions and 12,364,087 dismissals.

The Minister of Labor, Onyx Lorenzoni, stated in the presentation of the figures that the advance of vaccination against the Covid-19 in the country, with more than 256 million doses applied so far, it was fundamental for the advancement of job creation.

In September, the five major economic segments had positive results. The services hired 143,418 people with a formal contract; the general industry, 76,169; commerce opened 60,809 jobs; construction, 24,513; and agriculture, livestock, forestry, fishing and aquaculture closed the month with 9,084 new jobs.

The 27 units of the Federation had more hires than layoffs. São Paulo, with 84,887 positions, led the ranking, followed by Minas Gerais (29,029) and Pernambuco (25,732).